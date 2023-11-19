PHILGamma, PHL’s multipurpose irradiation facility, now fully-automated for commercial use

The much-awaited and much-needed boon that will boost the income of its industry partners, the upgrading to a fully-automated commercial irradiator of the Multipurpose Gamma Irradiation Facility (MIF) is now finally completed, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (DOST-PNRI) announced.

Renamed as “PHILGamma,” the facility was inaugurated in a brief ceremony on November 6. And just in time as the Philippines’ economy is hard pressed to bounce back, the upgraded facility is set to meet the increased demand for radiation processing to match the clients’ production and increase their income.

(From left) DOST-PNRI Director Carlo Arcilla. IAEA Director Dr. Jane Gerardo-Abaya and IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu cut the ribbon during the opening of PHILGamma multipurpose irradiation facility.

Established in 1989 and the first and only facility of its kind in the country, the MIF has been regularly used for radiation processing of tons of spices, herbal products, cosmetic raw materials, medical devices and other raw materials for various clients from the commercial and industrial sectors, the DOST-PNRI said.

Goods not radioactive

Cobalt 60 is a radioactive material that continuously emits gamma radiation which, in turn, is being used worldwide to decontaminate and sterilize various products, extending their shelf-life, and generally improving the quality of consumer goods both for local consumption and for export.

The goods which went through irradiation do not become radioactive. This is because gamma rays used in radiation processing have low energy levels, the DOST-PNRI explained.

Much like x-rays on humans, low-dose radiation can penetrate through the packaging, allowing it to kill the microbes without degrading the products.

Full automation allows the facility to increase the volume of products that can be processed. The facility will also have a continuous mode of operation for less shut-down time, which will maximize the use of the radioactive material, the nuclear agency added.

The upgrades will also make the MIF more flexible in irradiating samples requiring low, medium, and high radiation doses, allowing clients to bring in even more types of products.

But just as important as increasing productivity, the full automation upgrade will also provide a safer environment for the facility operators.

For income generation; advance R&D

With a budget of P60 million, the upgrading of the irradiation facility is made possible through a technical cooperation project under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with cost sharing from the Philippine government.

Besides being an income-generating facility of the government, the MIF is also used for the development of advanced research and development applications.

Its contributions to national development were acknowledged through the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award to the PNRI Irradiation Services Team in 2019 by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

The inauguration of PHILGamma was attended by leading officials from the IAEA—Deputy Director General Hua Liu and Dr. Jane Gerardo-Abaya, director of the Division for Asia and the Pacific under the IAEA Department of Technical Cooperation.

They were joined during the event by Rep. Mark Cojuangco, chairman of the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy, PNRI Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla, and members of the PNRI Senior Staff.

“It’s an honor to raise a toast to you all for this great achievement, and the primary reason for this great achievement is the resilience and perseverance of the Filipino people,” said Director Abaya, as she applauds the PNRI for finally carrying through the upgrading despite the technical and financial challenges, particularly those brought about by the Covic-19 pandemic.

Image credits: DOST-PNRI , DOST-PNRI photo





