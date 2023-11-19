Ogie Alcasid, Angeline Quinto, other OPM stars to headline separate dates of YuleStars Christmas concert series

Christmas is fast approaching and to bring cheer and hope, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars team up for “YuleStars: Christmas Concert Series” on November 30, December 1 and 2 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Angeline Quinto and Joey Generoso with special guest Ice Seguerra will perform on November 30; Jose Mari Chan, Christian Bautista and Roselle Nava for December 1; and Ogie Alcasid, Nina and Ice again for December 2. All shows will start at 8:30 p.m.

The Christmas concert is spearheaded by the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) and the proceeds are for the benefit of fallen and injured military personnel and their families to extend assistance for situations such as death, hospitalization and education.

“It’s a great project; it’s a great advocacy. We are honored and proud to be part of it so I hope you can support the concert and we promise to give you a [great and wonderful Christmas show],” Ogie said.

The artists’ pairings are distinct since some of them will share the stage for the first time such as Nina and Ogie, and Joey and Angeline.

In this series of concerts, the OPM stars will be performing a repertoire of their most loved songs, well-known Christmas songs, duets, and something new that they’ve never done before.

The combination of artists that are put together in one stage makes the Christmas series unique, stated Nina.

“Actually, it’s my first time working with Angeline kaya excited ako [that’s why I’m excited],” admitted Joey and noted that he’s excited to be singing Christmas songs again.

Ice Seguerra added: “Because of the differences of artists… it would cater to a wider audience.”

Apart from their musical numbers, the shows will also weave together the stories of some alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy and their service to the country.

“We will make sure that we fulfill our promise to deliver a great show and at the same time we’ll be able to help [the beneficiaries],” Ogie said.

Initially, the proposal was to invite foreign artists for the series, but Cav. Raul Gonzales of PMAAAI said to choose OPM acts instead to help the industry. “Of course, Filipino first,” he said.

In each show, it will have a highlight aside from being filled with songs that are purely OPM, covers of Christmas songs, and different line-up of artists.

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. encouraged military and civilians to support the concert series in their separate video messages posted on the Philippine Military Academic Face-bok Facebook page.

“I wholeheartedly support this program of the PMAAAI… ‘Wag po natin kalimutang tangkilikin ito [ngayong] darating na Pasko,” Teodoro said in the video. [Let us not forget to patronize this show this coming Christmas.]

The YuleStars Christmas Concert Series tickets are available via Ticketworld.com; log in to https://bit.ly/YULESTR223.