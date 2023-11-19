`

Today’s front page, Sunday, November 19, 2023

a1 front sunday 111923

Navigating troubled waters: Unraveling the legal dynamics of Philippines-China maritime dispute

In file photo: A Philippine supply boat, center, maneuvers around Chinese coast guard ships as they tried to block its way near Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea.

*Position paper submitted by the International Law and Relations Society of the Philippines (ISIP), an intellectual society composed of distinguished members, including retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Reynato S. Puno, retired CG Admiral Joel S. Garcia, Dr. Melissa Loja, Prof. Romel Bagares, and Atty. Al Soriano. The submission is directed to the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Committees on Foreign Relations, Public Works and Finance, and the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, currently conducting public hearings on the West Philippine Sea.

Position-Paper-Final-15-November-2023

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila



