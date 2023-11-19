`

Today’s front page, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Maroons, Bedans make quarterfinals of PNVF spikefest

Joan Marie Monares scores for University of the Philippines.

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) beat San Beda University, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, to stay pristine and book a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Fighting Maroons pulled off a reverse sweep from a set down against the Lady Red Spikers in the battle between unbeaten squads in almost two hours of play for a 3-0 record in Pool D on their way to the knockout quarterfinals.

UP handled its previous businesses against Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17, and La Salle-Dasmariñas, 25-16, 25-27, 25-8, 25-16.

San Beda, despite the loss for a 2-1 record, still punched a ticket to the next round to join UP as representatives of Pool D in the overall 16-team women’s division of supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

The Lady Red Spikers claimed the second seeding in Pool D on victories against La Salle-Dasmarinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 and LPU-Batangas, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.

In other women’s division games, UP Volleyball Club (1-1) stayed in playoff contention in Pool A with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over the Volida VolleybalL Club (0-2).

Jose Rizal University (2-1) joined the Philippine Air Force (3-0) as the quarterfinalists from Pool C after a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 win over Tacloban City-EV (0-3).

In men’s play, University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion National University (NU) and runner-up University of Santo Tomas (UST) moved on the cusp of sweeping their respective pools to spice their quarterfinal qualification.

NU fended off the University of the East-Cherrylume, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20, for a 3-0 card in Pool B as UST thwarted Iloilo, 25-23, 25-23, 25-2 for the same record in Pool D.

VNS Asereht with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 win over Arellano finished its campaign at 3-1, with its lone loss coming against NU, to join the latter as quarterfinalists of Pool B in the 20-team men’s division of the Challenge Cup by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



