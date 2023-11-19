Maroons, Bedans make quarterfinals of PNVF spikefest

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) beat San Beda University, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, to stay pristine and book a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Fighting Maroons pulled off a reverse sweep from a set down against the Lady Red Spikers in the battle between unbeaten squads in almost two hours of play for a 3-0 record in Pool D on their way to the knockout quarterfinals.

UP handled its previous businesses against Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17, and La Salle-Dasmariñas, 25-16, 25-27, 25-8, 25-16.

San Beda, despite the loss for a 2-1 record, still punched a ticket to the next round to join UP as representatives of Pool D in the overall 16-team women’s division of supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

The Lady Red Spikers claimed the second seeding in Pool D on victories against La Salle-Dasmarinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 and LPU-Batangas, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.

In other women’s division games, UP Volleyball Club (1-1) stayed in playoff contention in Pool A with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over the Volida VolleybalL Club (0-2).

Jose Rizal University (2-1) joined the Philippine Air Force (3-0) as the quarterfinalists from Pool C after a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 win over Tacloban City-EV (0-3).

In men’s play, University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion National University (NU) and runner-up University of Santo Tomas (UST) moved on the cusp of sweeping their respective pools to spice their quarterfinal qualification.

NU fended off the University of the East-Cherrylume, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20, for a 3-0 card in Pool B as UST thwarted Iloilo, 25-23, 25-23, 25-2 for the same record in Pool D.

VNS Asereht with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 win over Arellano finished its campaign at 3-1, with its lone loss coming against NU, to join the latter as quarterfinalists of Pool B in the 20-team men’s division of the Challenge Cup by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





