Light the World Giving Machines launched to bring Christmas joy

“If Jesus gave, why not us too?” Thus, said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as it encouraged and welcomed everyone to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ through gift-giving during the kick-off of its 2023 Light the World Giving Machines on November 9.

Held at Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City, the event was led by The Church of Jesus Christ’s Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, Second Counselor, Philippine Area Presidency, and his wife, Sister Bon Kyung Koo.

A person tries the Light the World Giving Machine during the launching at Ayala Mall Trinoma in Quezon City on November 9.

It was in partnership with Hero Foundation, Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, Caritas Manila and Ayala Malls Trinoma.

Celebrities, including former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup-Lee, joined in the unveiling ceremony.

The “giving-focused” vending machines offer a fun yet spiritual aspect to the shopping and gift-giving season in the Philippines.

Unlike regular vending machines, the Giving Machines allow the public to participate in instant and affordable acts of service for fellow Filipinos in need.

Every item one donates goes to someone in need in the charity group of his or her choice. It has donation cards from which the gift-giver may choose.

Among the donation cards are nutrition program meal kit, student load allowance, student travel allowance, student books and supplies, wash kit for families, bedding materials, food pack and shelter repair kit.

Giving Machines were also later launched in Cebu. They will be available until January 1, 2024.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





