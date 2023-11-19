 La Salle defeats Ateneo in UAAP

De La Salle University made sure to extend its winning streak to eight games in another epic clash with arch-rival Ateneo de Manila University that might have sealed them a twice-to-beat edge in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Basketball Final Four.

The Green Archers survived to deny the defending champions Blue Eagles an outright semis spot, 72-69, in front of 14,900 fans over the weekend at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle ended the eliminations with an 11-3 record.

A win by University of the Philippines (11-2) against National University (10-3) tomorrow will give the Green Archers the second seed. However, an NU win by less than 39 points will give La Salle the top seed in the triple tie due to superior quotient over the other two teams.

“It’s really a surreal feeling playing against Ateneo with this crowd,” Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson said about the jampacked Big Dome clad in a sea of green and blue.

“We just slug it out with them, we were ahead most of the time but we know they’re gonna fight their way through but I’ve guessed we’ve learned from our mistakes the first time we played them,” the former Phoenix Super LPG and Lyceum head coach continued.

A fadeaway jumper by Chris Koon with 36.9 seconds left pulled the Blue Eagles to within three, 67-70, before they forced the Green Archers to commit a turnover in the next play.

Jared Brown then launched a three-pointer in a bid to tie the game with 17 seconds to go but he missed, needing to send Evan Nelle to the line on the other end, calmly sinking both for a La Salle five-point lead with 12.1 ticks remaining, 72-67.

Already without a timeout, Ateneo ran the length of the court and was able to score a deuce by Joseph Obasa but time was not on their side with 3.4 seconds on the clock.

Mike Phillips missed both his freebies giving the Blue Eagles one last chance for a miracle but Brown’s halfcourt shot was way short.

“We are happy to get the win and we can focus now in our next game,” Kevin Quiambao said, who showed the way with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block.

Nelle and Mark Nonoy added 10 points apiece while Phillips returned with a huge double-double performance of 10 points and 14 rebounds along with four assists, four steals, and two blocks.

For the Blue Eagles, Obasa was a force with 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Kai Ballungay and Mason Amos came through as well with 12 and 10 points, respectively, but Brown had a woeful game of 1-of-12 from the field, finishing with just three points.

Meanwhile, Adamson University behind the clutch basket of Mathew Montebon beat host University of the East (UE), 63-61, on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ateneo dropped to 7-7 and will now be facing Adamson University (7-7) in a do-or-die playoff game for the last semifinal ticket with the Blue Eagles.

The Red Warriors fell to 4-10 record.