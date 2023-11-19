BusinessMirror editor, 7 journalists recognized in 2023 Ulat Sipag Awards

The Ulat Sipag Awards once again recognized members of the media who have promoted science, and agriculture, aquatic and natural resources (AANR) through the print, broadcast and online platforms.

Established by the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development of the Department of Science and Technology, this year’s event coincided with DOST-PCAARRD’s 51st founding anniversary celebration held in Los Baños, Laguna, on November 10.

Lyn B. Resurreccion is with BusinessMirror’s Editor-in-Chief Lourdes M. Fernandez at the newspaper’s office in Makati City.

Eight journalists and broadcasters were among this year’s awardees.

Ulat Sipag Awards aim to recognize the efforts of media professionals, who showcased the highest standard of journalism and helped in the promotion of DOST-PCAARRD’s research and development initiatives, particularly its Industry Strategic S&T Programs.

National Print Category

Lyn Resurreccion, Science editor of the BusinessMirror, took home the top award for the 2023 Ulat Sipag National Print Category.

Through her well-crafted and popularized reports, Resurreccion was able to deliver timely and significant information to readers about DOST-PCAARRD’s various initiatives.

Manila Times journalist Bella Cariaso won the second prize.

Regional Print Category

Meanwhile, Davao journalist, Henrylito Tacio, bagged this year’s top award for the regional print category.

With his work on Edge Davao, Tacio has consistently exhibited a remarkable talent for communicating scientific concepts into engaging and accessible narratives for Davaoeños.

National Broadcast Category

For the National Broadcast Category, veteran broadcaster Dr. Ruby Cristobal took the spot as she was able to effectively translate scientific discussions in the sector to a form easily understood by the public.

As co-anchor of DZRH’s Radyo Henyo, Cristobal has been demonstrating her extensive experience in broadcasting through her well-researched and conversational approach to interviews.

Also on the list of Ulat Sipag National Broadcast winners were Hermelina Tenorio (second place) with her show Syensya na Tekno Pa on Radyo Agila DZEC 1062, and Rico Hizon (third place) of CNN Philippines’ The Final Word.

Regional Broadcast Category

Catering to local news audience, broadcaster Daniel Castro won the 2023 Ulat Sipag Regional Broadcast Category through his program Diskarte ni Daniel Castro on DZJV 1458 Radyo Calabarzon.

This was the second time Castro was given the award broadcasting and discussing timely stories of the AANR sector.

Online Category

This year saw a major addition in the awarding categories with the inaugural Ulat Sipag Online Category Award.

Winning the major prize for the category was Dhel Nazario of Manila Bulletin.

Through his insightful reports, Nazario was able to transform scientific information into accessible and captivating narratives that resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Image credits: DOST-PCAARRD ACD , Trixzy Leigh Bonotan/BusinessMirror





