Book on 500 years of PHL Christianity bags Columbus international award

The coffee table book titled “500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines” was garnered the “To Be a Patriot Award” by the Knights of Columbus (KofC) International Award.

The award recognized the Philippines-based Ang Bagong Bayani Assembly ACN 3655 for its publication, presented by Vice Supreme Master SK Anthony Nazario to former Faithful Navigator SK Matias V. Defensor Jr. on Thursday.

Publishing the book was “to present the historical perspective and at the same time capture the rich contribution of Christianity and other European influences to our cultural development,” Defensor said.

“Christianity made our history very colorful, diverse and fascinating, that fueled the team to embark on a project that revisits the historical and spiritual milestone of our human development,” he added.

The book was published in 2022, and was submitted by authorities of the Ferdinand Magellan Province as the official entry to the annual international competition of KofC.

“It is our desire that our dear readers will take pleasure in reading the book and learn about our history, culture and the unification of our beloved nation, through Christianity,” Defensor said.

Defensor was the head of the KofC Fourth Degree Assembly of Catholic men worldwide in 2021

Meanwhile, Nazario received the top patriotism award during the recent KofC Supreme Convention in Orlando, Florida.

“Team spirit is important in achieving success and you have shown us what we can achieve when we work together in the spirit of charity, unity and patriotism,” Nazario told Defensor.