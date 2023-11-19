AHG introduces Niyama Wellness program

The Anya Hospitality Group (AHG), a member of the Roxas family-controlled Roxaco Land Corp., is promoting a spa and wellness management consultancy service to property developers, hotel and resorts owners and the spa stand alone business

Called Niyama Wellness, it is the first local spa consultancy company in the Philippines that offers management services to spa and wellness owners. Right now, the local consultants in the country are working on an individual basis. This makes Niyama a cut above the rest as it can offer a more comprehensive plan for the interested parties.

Niyama is a Sanskrit word meaning purity, relaxation and cleanliness, and one of the branches of yoga. Moreover, Rooted in ancient Yoga spirituality, the “Niyama” is described in its website as fundamental pillars of an interior discipline that builds upon an individual’s contentment, confidence and happiness.

Carol Laguna, corporate wellness director of Niyama, told the BusinessMirror in a recent interview that the AHG affiliate does not want to focus only on the massage sessions and workouts offered by the gyms and wellness centers but offer a more comprehensive health roadmap on the total health of the individual. “Our goal is to optimize the guest’s wellbeing and provide holistic care for them,” said Laguna.

“It involves not only spa treatments but also intravenous therapy, polonics, bioscan, colonic test, holistic treatment of osmotherapy and wellness retreats as well,” Laguna said.

Target markets

She stressed Niyama will not compete with the existing spa establishments in hotels and resorts, but instead will provide them consultancy services to enhance their branding and competencies. “Instead, we want to promote our concept to the establishments Niyama will target the property developers, resort owners, resort developers, wellness enthusiasts and the corporate sector as well.

For property developers, Niyama can help the developers to develop a health and wellness program for residents.

For the corporate sector, Laguna says Niyama can help business organizations form a wellness program for their management and staff.

Laguna says Niyama will collaborate with teachers for wellness retreats which includes taichi, yoga and pilates. She added they partnered with a nutritionist to develop a plant-based diet for guests who want to have a vegetarian diet.

Niyama also brought in highly-acclaimed Chef Chele Gonzales as a partner to deliver a unique and distinctive dining destination in Samira, Tagaytay.

Laguna says the Niyama approach towards wellness is based on a holistic framework where it combines the distinctive experiences of wellness and Filipino warmth that comforts the body, mind and spirit.

Laguna says Niyama offers flexible and adaptive offerings from holistic spa treatments, inner journey retreats and movement classes, conscientious dining to personal fitness.

Right now, Niyama is discussing with potential clients in Metro Manila, Subic, Siargao, Makati and Cagayan province. “We’re eyeing 4 to 6 clients for 2024,” Laguna says.

The Niyama Wellness Center established its roots in Anya Resort Tagaytay. By introducing the Niyama concept, AHG is determined to expand their well known wellness to the other parts of the country.

Laguna says it is bullish with the potential partnerships in building the Niyama brand.

“We want to reach out to more Filipinos so they can experience first hand Niyama’s excellent service anchored on a holistic approach that showcases the Filipino brand of warmth and wellness towards a balanced lifestyle.”