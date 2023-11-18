Vivoactive 5 is a smartwatch that provides fitness coaching, health insights and sleep stats

THIS isn’t the first time I am using a Garmin watch. Years ago, I had a Garmin watch with a heart rate monitor. Somehow, it got lost. I suspect that my daughter used it and lost it in school. Fast forward to 2023, my daughter won a Garmin vívoactive 5 in a raffle and I immediately said, “Okay, that’s mine!”

So here’s my review after about a month of using the watch. The Garmin vívoactive 5 is a health and fitness smartwatch with a bright AMOLED touchscreen display. It is priced at P18,830, which is affordable.

For me, the main function of a health and wellness smartwatch is to help me live a more active lifestyle. I need a watch that tells me when to stand up and walk. I need one that helps me count my 10,000 steps a day as I have been walking in the neighborhood carrying my Samsung S23 Ultra. This smartwatch has up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode so I don’t need to charge it every night.

“Made for your active lifestyle, vívoactive 5 packs premium features into a stylish, affordable smartwatch. From a busy day on the go to a relaxing evening at home, on-wrist fitness coaching, personalized health insights, detailed sleep stats and more on vívoactive 5 make it an essential tool to help you gain a better understanding of how to meet your overall health and wellness goals,”said Scoppen Lin, assistant general manager of Garmin Asia, in a press release. Assuming you wear your smartwatch to bed (sorry, I don’t), the Garmin vívoactive 5 gives you a sleep score and personalized coaching for how much sleep is recommended and keep track of different sleep stages, naps and other key metrics such as Pulse Ox1 and heart rate variability (HRV) status. It also provides an overview of last night’s sleep plus recovery, HRV status and weather data (when paired with a compatible smartphone).

The Garmin vívoactive 5 also tracks or logs naps to see how they may benefit the body and the target time and duration they should be. The Body Battery checks energy levels throughout the day to find the best times for activity and rest.

One of the modes is a Wheelchair mode that lets users track daily pushes and receive weight shift alerts plus wheelchair-specific sports apps and workouts. You can also follow guided meditation practices to help reduce stress and anxiety.

Would I have purchased the Garmin vivoactive 5 if my daughter hadn’t won it in a raffle? Yes, I would because it’s a moderately priced smartwatch that performs basic functions and more.

The Garmin vivoactive 5 is now available in Garmin Brand Stores, Lazada, Shopee, and Kinetic.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER FROM KFC

KFC Philippines has partnered with PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG Mobile for the KFC Gamer Box 2023, which includes a free game code that can be entered on the special KFC X PUBG site. The site can be accessed via QR codes in-store or on vouchers. Once on kfcxpubg.com, users will redeem their vouchers to receive PUBG: BBattlegrounds codes for in-game rewards on PC and console, or PUBG MOBILE codes to redeem via their mobile device.

This collaboration, which was launched on October 10 and runs until December 4, offers gamers an immersive experience. KFC offers an array of exclusive in-game rewards and items that will elevate the gaming experience. These include battle cosmetics and game codes that will give gamers a competitive edge and enhance their gameplay.

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale game for Android and iOS devices. It was released in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon, amassing over 1.3 billion downloads and establishing itself as the second most-played mobile game of all time.

For those seeking a taste of victory both in the game and in real life, the KFC Gamer Box 2023 is the perfect choice. With the purchase of this special meal, patrons will receive a code for free in-game items, including battle cosmetics and game codes. The KFC Gamer Box 2023 also includes a delicious meal to fuel your gaming sessions. The meal consists of a Jr. Original Recipe Snacker, Regular Shots, Regular Iced Tea, Brownie, and PUBG game codes.

“We are the experts when it comes to making the world’s best fried chicken. Now, PUBG: Battlegrounds and PUBG MOBILE fans can enjoy the iconic KFC taste like never before and then dive into a battle royale and score a big loot for a double taste of victory,” said KFC spokesman Charmaine Bautista Pamintuan. n

Image credits: GARMIN





