UST-Science lecture features chemistry applications vs. cancer, mental disorders

THE University of Santo Tomas-College of Science hosted the “Distinguished Alumni Lecture in Chemistry” that highlighted the application of the particular branch of science in cancer and mental-health research.

Dr. Meden Isaac-Lam, who is currently an associate professor at Purdue University in Northwest Indiana, United States and a UST alumna (Bachelor of Science (BS) in Chemistry, Class of 1980) delivered a captivating discourse which delved into the significance of chemistry in treating cancer and mental disorders.

Her talk: “Chemistry Applications in Cancer and in Mental Disorder,” presented pioneering research that promises advances in two key areas. The lecture highlighted the synthesis of photosensitizers for potential use in photodynamic therapy. The compounds, according to her, show potential versus triple-negative breast and prostate cancers.

In addition, she discussed the application of chemistry in understanding post-traumatic stress disorder—a mental health concern for American military personnel. Her innovative use of magnetic resonance imaging and spectroscopy revealed metabolic imbalances in specific brain regions of individuals with PTSD, as she shed light on potential correlations between neurometabolites and the disorder’s severity.

The lecture, co-sponsored by the UST Department of Chemistry, the Research Center for the Natural and Applied Sciences and the UST Graduate School, drew an audience composed of BS Chemistry students, the College of Science academic staff, RCNAS researchers, and UST Graduate School students.

The event served as a platform for highlighting the significant contribution of chemistry in addressing diverse health concerns. Likewise, it demonstrated UST’s dedication in promoting academic and scientific excellence through joint initiatives and engaging notable alumni who have excelled in their chosen fields.

