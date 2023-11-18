SM Foundation revamps educational clinic;strengthens health, learning commitment

SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) has consistently invested in critical areas such as health and education to support the country in attaining inclusive growth.

A testament to this pledge is the medical and dental clinic renovation at the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Quezon City Schools Division Office (QC-SDO).

The refurbished clinic, nestled behind the SM North Edsa Annex Building, features state-of-the-art equipment and a welcoming environment for students, teachers, and staff. It will also serve as a platform for preventive health care, healthy lifestyles promotion, and encouragement for regular check-ups.

SM group representatives, SM Foundation’s Health and Medical Program executive director Connie Angeles, Mall Operations SAVP Jocelyn Clarino, as well as SM North Edsa Mall Manager Miguel Gaspi joined the turnover, as the foundation marked the beginning of its entry into the transformation of existing clinics in public elementary and secondary schools within the DepEd jurisdiction.

Building a healthier future

WITH the refurbishment of the school-based clinic, SM Foundation and DepEd move closer to providing accessible health care to students, teachers, and staff.

During the turnover, Dr. Connie Gepanayao, who is the regional medical officer of DepEd-National Capital Region (NCR), and SDO superintendent Dr. Carleen Sedilla underscored the crucial role of health in enabling students to achieve their academic potential and aspirations.

With 158 schools and more than 436,000 students in public-learning institutions, along with 16,000 teachers, Dr. Sedilla shed light on the critical need for school-based health services. Its value is further highlighted as the country recorded increased cases of hand, foot, and mouth diseases among young students, along with the prevalence of other illnesses.

With this development, DepEd-NCR is hopeful that they will become better equipped in providing extensive medical services to promote the positive impact of health on academic performance.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gepanayao said that the close affinity of the SM group with the SDO facilitated by their offices’ proximity, has played a key role in the tie-up.

“A healthy student is a happy student,” remarked Dr. Gepanayao, optimistic that the clinic will also help make wellness an integral part of daily life and serve as a hub for community building while fostering connections among teachers, students, and their families and strengthening the entire educational community.