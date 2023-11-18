Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort celebrates Christmas 2023 with a Cheerful Moments spirit

The World’s Gathering Place of the Queen City of the South celebrates Christmas season with the theme, “Cheerful Moments” a commemoration of the joyful moments that took place in Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and curating more indelible memories for the community.

The Cheerful Moment was coined parallel from the anniversary theme “Handumanan” where the direction was to create indelible moments in the resort. For the holiday season, aside from the offerings on various outlets, the resort highlights the activities that they have specially curated for the guests to enjoy during the holiday season.

To kick start the celebration, the Christmas Tree lighting highlighted the family and children. The program is filled with Christmas carols and melodies from the children of the communities. The program was kicked off by song renditions from the Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc., the partner institution who supports the disadvantaged, neglected, and less fortunate children in the community. More music of yuletide season was hyped as the Jules Chevalier Music Ministry String Ensemble of Mactan rendered a string interpretation of the famed Christmas songs. The caroling was completed by the uniquely arranged holiday season songs from the University of Cebu Chorus.

Another exciting addition for this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting is the Christmas Village at the lobby of the resort. It was curated by women of Zonta Club Cebu 1. All proceeds of the Christmas Village will go to the Zonta Club whose causes focuses on women rights, fight against gender-biased violence, and care for children.

https://tinyurl.com/CheerfulMoments

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is also one with the Marriott International Philippine Market’s Christmas campaign called the “Paskonstelasyon” as dubbed as the Destination Star being The World’s Gathering Place in the Queen City of the South. In line with we Cheerful Moments, we are one with Marriott Bonvoy in hoisting the Power of Travel this holiday season.