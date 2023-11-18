realme 11 and realme Pad 2: Glorious purpose

IN The Avengers, movie, Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, delivers the memorable line: “I am Loki of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose.” Who would have thought that those two words, “glorious purpose,” would remarkably encapsulate Loki’s evolution from a villain to a central character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

There’s also a saying that goes: “The two most pivotal days in a person’s life are their birth and the day they discover their purpose.” Loki’s transformation from the “God of Mischief” to the “God of Stories” is a pivotal moment, not just for his character, but for the entire MCU. Witnessing Loki embrace his role as the guardian of the multiverse’s myriad timelines is an opportunity not to be missed, marking a significant chapter in his journey and the ever-expanding Marvel universe. If you haven’t seen Loki on Disney+, you’re missing out on arguably the best MCU narrative post-Endgame.

So, when realme launched the realme 11 in a black and gold themed event at The Manila Hotel and one of the color options was actually “Glory Gold,” I just couldn’t resist using that title for this week’s back-to-back feature review.

REALME 11: BOUND FOR GLORY

Let’s start with the realme 11. The standard edition of realme’s flagship series comes with its own design language that makes it different from its “Pro” siblings. Unlike its predecessors that often share similar design elements with other phones, the realme 11 is quite unique. This Glory Halo Design, especially visible in the Glory Gold variant, has a circular camera island accented with an outer ring and is said to be inspired by the aesthetics of traditional luxury watches.

The back of the Glory Gold colorway has a glittery undercoat on top of a smooth, glossy surface that thankfully doesn’t pick up fingerprints easily and displays shimmery curves that move across the panel and change color as light hits them from different angles. For those who want a more subtle color option, it is also available in Dark Glory.

The size of the realme 11 also gives it a significant advantage. Measuring at a more manageable 159.9 mm x 73.3 mm x 7.95 mm and weighing a mere 178g, this compact and lightweight design ensures the phone fits comfortably in most hands, making it easier for one-handed operation. The integration of flat sides complements this ergonomic design, further enhancing the grip.

Continuing the brand’s promise to bring leap forward tech with every number series iteration, the realme 11 banners one of the fastest charging speeds in its price point. Staying true to its “Charge Beyond Limits” tagline, the realme 11 supports 67W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging, more than twice as fast as many of its peers in the same price bracket. For millennials and Gen Z users who demand not just performance but also the assurance that their devices can keep up with their dynamic schedules, its fast charging capabilities make it an ideal choice. Gone are the days of the overnight charge or the lunchtime power top-up. A mere 17 minutes at the socket breathes 50 percent life into its robust 5000mAh battery, with a full charge from 0 to 100 percent clocking in at around 50 minutes during our tests.

Beyond fast charging, realme has also focused on the overall health and safety of the battery. The device comes with 38 levels of protection to ensure safe charging, guarding against overcharging, overheating and short-circuiting.

Its 5000mAh battery, meanwhile, can last a total of up to 673 hours at standby, with up to 52 hours of phone calls, 21 hours of YouTube, 42 hours of Spotify music streaming, and 15 hours of TikTok. In our daily usage, it easily lasted us two days of moderate use.

Moving on to the display, the realme 11 has a 6.4 FHD+ AMOLED screen that stands out for its brightness and punchy colors. With a refresh rate of 90Hz, the display offers smoother animations, web browsing and scrolling, enhanced by a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The brightness peaks at 1,000 nits, ensuring good visibility even under bright conditions. Most important though is that the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The centerpiece of the realme 11’s camera setup is the 108-megapixel main sensor, a feature that marks its return from the realme 9. Utilizing a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, this camera achieves impressive performance, especially when paired with the MediaTek Helio G99’s Image Signal Processor (ISP). This combination results in clearer, more detailed images that capture the essence of the moment with remarkable accuracy. The leap in quality can be largely attributed to this synergy between the high-resolution sensor and the advanced ISP. The realme 11’s main camera excels in capturing a wide range of scenes, from expansive landscapes to intricate close-ups, with a level of detail that is rarely seen in this segment.

My favorite camera feature has to be its 3x digital zoom, which works surprisingly well for a phone in the sub-P15,000 price range. Digital zoom is often a feature where mid-range phones fall short, but the realme 11 stands out as an exception. Comparing photos taken at 1x and 3x zoom, the realme 11 showcases its ability to maintain clarity and detail, outperforming many of its rivals—a testament to the advanced camera software and the effective utilization of the ISOCELL HM6 sensor.

Street Mode is where the realme maximizes the potential of its cameras allowing users to capture the vibrancy and dynamism of urban landscapes with ease. For video, the phone can shoot Full HD videos, which is enough for capturing life’s everyday moments. The video output is clear and stable, making it suitable for casual videography, vlogs and social-media content.

The realme 11 comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, which can be further increased via Virtual RAM Expansion technology, boosting the total available RAM up to 16GB. This means more apps can stay open in the background without slowing down the device, a feature particularly beneficial during those times when you need to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Storage is another area where the realme 11 excels. With 256GB of onboard storage, users will have enough space for their photos, videos, apps and more. This generous storage capacity means you’re less likely to run out of space when you need it most. It even supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, providing even more flexibility for those who need extra space for their media or work files.

The realme 11 brings together glorious design with premium features at a more affordable price tag of P13,999. Its standout 108MP ProLight Camera might just be the best among 4G phones (that ship with Google services); pair that with an efficient MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology and you have a contender for best smartphone option for the holiday season.

Just like the realme 11 whose purpose is to be the Gen Z’s smartphone of choice this holiday season, the realme pad 2 also has a more specific purpose than its other tablet counterparts. After using the device for the past few weeks, I’d say it’s a great option for younger users with its blend of design, performance and entertainment features and a device that’s best for casual gaming and content consumption rather than creation.

The display is a highlight of the realme Pad 2, featuring an 11.5-inch 2K IPS display, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother user interface experience. The screen’s brightness and vibrant colors, especially for an IPS panel, make it ideal for outdoor use. Additionally, the inclusion of Widevine L1 certification allows for full HD streaming of content on platforms like Netflix. Its quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support provides a rich and immersive audio experience, emphasizing mid and high tones with good bass.

Aesthetically, the realme Pad 2’s Inspiration Green colorway offers a refreshing alternative to the dreary black and grey tablets. I also liked that realme chose to go with a dual-texture design combining anodized aluminum and brushed plastic as it offers a distinct look while maintaining functionality, including LTE/4G connectivity.

It has a circular camera module that makes it look like a gigantic realme 11. The 8-megapixel rear camera is what you’d expect from a tablet, which means it’s usable only if you don’t have any other cameras at hand. Photos are just OK and the 5MP front camera is best used for video calls.

The realme Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and is available in two configurations: a 6GB/128GB variant (P13,999) and a higher-end 8GB/256GB variant (P17,999), both with expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD. This dedicated gaming processor boasts of flagship-tier power efficiency with its 6nm architecture along with a power Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU paired with an octa-core setup. This allows the device to handle light to medium level gaming in terms of graphics, aside from supporting its other features such as the high 120Hz.

Lastly, the realme Pad 2 has an 8360mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. This battery is 17.7 percent larger than its predecessor, and has a standby time of up to 59 days, or even up to 17 hours of video playback, 190 hours of music streaming, and 24 hours of reading. The fast 33W SUPERVOOC Charger can charge up to 50 percent in 50 minutes, and up to 100 percent in less than two hours. The device also supports reverse charging.

The realme Pad 2 represents a significant step forward for realme in the tablet market. With its combination of updated hardware and optimized software, the Pad 2 stands out as one of the better budget tablets available that offer a well-rounded Android tablet experience.