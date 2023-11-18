PetPal serves over 300 pets in first vaccination drive in Metro Manila

917Ventures’ all-in-one digital pet care solutions provider PetPal, in partnership with Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company (UNAHCO INC), recently held its very first vaccination drive, Pawtection Party: Vaccinate and Celebrate!, to keep furry friends safe and healthy.

Held on October 22 at the UP Town Center in Quezon City, Pawtection Party provided free anti-rabies and 7-in-1 vaccines for 300+ dogs and cats, complimentary vet consultations from the best in the business, enlightening talks by esteemed veterinarians and influential figures, and thrilling games that delivered not just fun but fantastic prizes.

“At PetPal, we’re driven by a passion to see every pet thrive. This vaccination drive is our way of reaching out, of making a difference. We invite you to be part of this journey toward a healthier pet community,” said Miguel Guerrero, entrepreneur in residence at 917Ventures.

Pet owners with a registered PetPal account and whose pets are enrolled on the PetPal Pawrtal were invited to the event. “Every pet got their own VIP pass—the PetPal Pet ID. It served as their golden ticket to this special event. We wanted to make sure that our community feels exclusive and cherished,” said Carlo Flordeliza, senior venture builder at 917Ventures.

With current statistics revealing that a staggering 79 percent of the population have pets, the need for a reliable digital pet care platform has never been more evident. In response, PetPal offers a suite of solutions from licensed and accredited veterinarians to help pets across the Philippines lead healthy lives.

Fur parents can take part in other fun activities with their pet by registering to PetPal (www.petpal.asia).