Orica, UP broker partnership for future mining leaders with scholarship grants

TOP global mining and infrastructure solutions provider Orica has formed a key alliance with the Mining, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department of the University of the Philippines (UP)-Diliman College of Engineering.

Through the signing of a memorandum of agreement together with UP’s Dr. Maria Antonia N. Tanchuling and Engr. Alfonso A. Aliga Jr., the partnership has led to the creation of a special scholarship program for select mining engineering students.

Under the program, underprivileged students are granted scholarships to complete their education. It is one of Orica’s numerous initiatives to help shape a new generation of mining engineering graduates who will develop in-depth knowledge of sustainably mobilizing the planet’s resources, while attaining a positive and prosperous future through the efforts of Orica’s diverse global team of thought leaders.

Orica Phils.’ country director Gordon Wallace said: “We recognize the power of people when it comes to leading change. As we continue to develop our digital and automated technologies, our partnership with [UP] is a testament to our commitment to pioneering innovation.”

Wallace added that through their network and the opportunities Orica can offer to students under the program, “we aim to support the next generation to grow, spark, and shape a more sustainable future for our industry and the world.”