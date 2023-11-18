Japanese language training begins for 16th batch of JPEPA candidates

ON November 8, an online ceremony formally opened the preparatory Japanese language training for the 16th batch of Filipino candidates for nurses and certified care workers.

Under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA), the 247 candidates will undergo six months of training on Japanese language, culture, and society prior to their deployment to Japan. The upskilling will be implemented online and onsite by the Nihongo Center Foundation Inc. and the Japan Foundation-Manila (JFM). Daily living and tablet computers with Internet data allowances were provided to each candidate for the duration of the training.

An additional six months of language training will be conducted for the candidates upon arrival in Japan, prior to their assignment in hospitals and care-giving facilities. Candidates who will pass the Japanese national examination for nurse or caregiver during the JPEPA program can further their employment in Japan as full-fledged nurses or certified care workers.

In his message, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa thanked and wished the candidates and partners of the JPEPA program well. Department of Migrant Workers officer in charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac, JFM’s Ben Suzuki, and Nihongo Center Foundation Inc.’s Philip B. Sanvictores also attended the ceremony.

Interested applicants may visit the official Department of Migrant Workers website for announcements regarding the program: https://www.dmw.gov.ph/