Davao City’s J.V. Ferriols National High School and Optaciano Hilay National High School received on November 6 electrical installation and maintenance laboratories from Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. and its social-development arm Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

The “Project Electrical Lab” provides skills training and assessment facilities for high-school learners, where course finishers can receive a national certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or Tesda.

PNA/ROBINSON NIÑAL JR.