Countdown to Cherry Black Friday deals is now on

Bring Home All These CHERRY Best Deals with YouTreat every room and get all your essentials for around the home as CHERRY brings Black Friday Deals here in the Philippines on November 24, 2023 from 6PM to 9PM only.

Catch amazing discounts on any of the following CHERRY Stores located at SM MOA, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall and Robinsons Manila. Black Friday has grown to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year in the United Sates.

Now, CHERRY Philippines is set to offer reliable and premium-quality products at up to 60% off.AVITA Essential 14”- It has an Intel® Celeron N4000 CPU that is perfect for finishing reports and conducting simple research. It also has a cloth-like cover that comes in three distinct colors: Matt Black, Concrete Gray, and Matt White.

You may get yours for P8,000 from P16,000 SRPCHERRY Aqua Smart TV- With three sizes and an attractive 50% discount, it is a smart choice for your home entertainment.

Choose from a 55-inch model with a 4K UHD resolution and a more recent version of the Google TV operating system. You can have all these features for P15,000 from its P29,999 original SRP.

On the other hand, a 43-inch model with Full HD resolution and 74W power output is also available and costs P10,000 from P19,990. If you want to save some space, you can purchase an Android TV OS-powered 32-inch model that has HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate for P6,000 from its P11,999 SRP.

CHERRY Smart Air Purifier Ultra SAP-3000- Equip your home with extra protection. Get rid of airborne viruses with its 4-Layer Medical Grade Filters such as Anti-Virus H13 HEPA Filter, Washable Mesh Filter, Granular Activated Carbon Filter, and Built-in Ionizer.

Moreover, it simplifies daily tasks as it allows you to control the temperature and set timers remotely. Just set up your device using a Wi-Fi or data connection and the CHERRY IoT Solutions App. Bring home your CHERRY Smart Air Purifier SAP 3000 for P10,000 from its original price of 19,990 SRP.

CHERRY Smart Air Purifier Max SAP-1000 has a primary filter that removes dust from the air, De-formaldehyde particulate matter which strains droplets, activated Carbon which filters out bacteria, and negative ion release which produces healthy anions responsible for preventing colds, flu, fever, and asthma.

Clean the air you breathe at home, get this for P8,000 from P14,500 SRP.

CHERRY 8-in-1 Air Fryer Oven- It has eight cooking functions for different types of cooking, namely: roast, pizza, cookies, warm, bake, broil, air fry, and toast. This versatile and reliable companion is at a price of P6,000 from P8,800 SRP.

CHERRY Tab Deluxe- It comes with a 10.1” HD IPS Display paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM–the latter being expandable via MicroSD up to 256GB. Get yours for P3,999 from its original price of P5,999.

Cherry Roam T1 Style- For the globetrotters, this compact device provides internet connection outside the country to up to 5 devices. Snatch it for P1,000 from P2,490.Prepare your shopping bags and get ready to run to a CHERRY store near you!

Follow @cherryphofficial on Instagram and Cherry Philippines on Facebook for more exciting announcements.