Ayala Foundation, Salesforce to train scholars in CRM

THE social development arm of the Ayala group of companies, the Ayala Foundation, and Salesforce, the AI customer relationship management (CRM) platform and global technology company, recently signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower more Filipino women especially belonging to the marginalized sector with digital and customer relations management skills for the digital economy.

Under the partnership, Salesforce will facilitate online workshops and digital skills learning for 185 Filipino women between the ages of 18 to 24. These women are recipients of the U-Go Scholar Grant, a joint initiative by the Ayala Foundation and education startup U-Go to help Filipino women from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue higher education in order to increase female representation in the workforce.

According to the World Bank, by 2050 there will be an increase in female labor supply by 0.5 percentage points per year in GDP per capita in the Philippines by almost 10 percent. Salesforce’s partnership with the Ayala Foundation aims to empower Filipino women with skills needed to participate in the digital economy. A study by Asian Development Bank and LinkedIn found that six of the last 10 candidates hired in the Philippines were required to possess basic digital literacy and skills, and two of the last 10 hires required advanced digital skills.

Salesforce will be conducting the training via bi-monthly virtual workshops covering topics including data access and security best practices along with reporting and dashboards. Participants will also use Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, to access curated learning modules, and develop critical skills for the future around AI, data and CRM at their own pace.

Through the training, the women can also tap on Salesforce solutions for various digital applications. The target beneficiaries will learn how to manage and configure Salesforce tools in order to understand and qualify data; design dashboards and reports to present data effectively; and identify data security and user access best practices.

The graduates of the training will be awarded a Salesforce Admin Super Set credential, which will allow them to pursue jobs as a Salesforce Administrator, and open pathways to other Salesforce roles such as developer, architect, or business analyst in the future. Salesforce has commenced training for the first and second cohorts of Ayala Foundation’s U-Go Scholar Grant’s 185 recipients at the end of September, with plans to train more women in the future through subsequent cohorts.