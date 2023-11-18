Angkas launches programs to empower riders, strengthen community ties

IN appreciation of their efforts to make Angkas a leading motorcycle ride-hailing app in the country, the two-wheel taxi and delivery service provider has launched two new programs meant to improve the livelihoods of partner-riders and support economic advancement through a strong sense of community.

The “Drive to Win” initiative has prizes worth ₱200,000 at stake every two weeks for those who not only meet but exceed the daily ride challenges. They get a chance to bring home an array of valuable rewards, including household appliances, gadgets, grocery packages, gift certificates and gas vouchers via a raffle draw.

Angkas will continue giving its riders prizes, which are revealed on its digital activity via the Angkas Barkada MNL Facebook page during the ANGKAmuStahan FB Live Sessions. Such drives are significant to motivate riders and fuel not only their greater participation but stronger commitment to better serve the commuting public, according to Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca.

“We’ve always positioned Angkas as a company that riders can trust and a place where they feel supported. Our unwavering commitment is to ensure they feel fulfilled, valued, and integral to the success of the company,” he said.

To augment the daily take-home earnings of the riders, the “Angkas Weekend Market” will be opened in partnership with SariSuki on select weekends from November 19 to December 31 at the Angkas Cainta Office. This will offer a wide range of products at good prices and discounts from partner-riders and their families.

As added support, Angkas allows riders and their wives to use the stalls for free to sell their products. It does not only empower them to enhance brand recognition for their products but also enables them to reach a supportive local customer base.

“With the holiday season [here], we encourage the community to support our riders and their families by exploring their unique offerings at this weekend market. By making a purchase, you’re not only acquiring unique items and tasting delicious food but also contributing to the local economy, supporting these small-scale entrepreneurs,” Royeca said.