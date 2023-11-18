Airspeed chairperson and executive team bagged awards for Leadership Excellence

Airspeed Group, a business-to-business logistics company has been recognized with esteemed accolades for its exceptional performance in the business arena.

Under the leadership of its founder and Chairwoman, Rosemarie P. Rafael, Airspeed continues to break the glass ceiling in the business world, propelling the company to become one of the fastest-growing logistics solutions providers in the country. With an impressive tenure of over 38 years in the industry, Chairperson Rafael’s expertise has been instrumental in the growth and success of Airspeed.

Rafael’s unwavering dedication and vision have led Airspeed to introduce innovative services that bring significant benefits to its clients and stakeholders. The company introduced new services such as e-commerce fulfillment services, expanding its offerings and catering to the evolving needs of the market.

Rosemarie Rafael has led Airspeed to become a beacon of innovation and excellence in the logistics industry, and her contributions have recently earned her prestigious awards. The first award presented is by the Filipina Women’s Network’s Global FWN100 Awardee for 2023 at Prague, Czech Republic.

This recognition is given to Filipinas who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Chairperson Rafael also received the Asia CEO Awards’ Woman Leader of the Year Circle of Excellence for 2023, in recognition of exceptional leadership skills and the positive impact women leaders have had on their organizations.

She inspires women around the world with her leadership in a logistics-dominated field. She proved that gender is not an obstacle to success if you work hard, dedicate yourself, and persevere.

The recognition is a testament that her leadership will continue to contribute to Airspeed’s success.

The Airspeed Group’s Executive Team also received the Asia CEO Awards 2023 Leadership Executive Team – Circle of Excellence, recognizing the brilliance and excellence of our Execom in bringing Airspeed to success and continuously making it happen for stakeholders.

These awards recognize Airspeed’s commitment to providing high-quality logistics services that are efficient, reliable, and innovative. Through its excellent services, the company has consistently exceeded client expectations in the logistics industry. Airspeed has always delivered outstanding results and is well-respected in the industry for its professionalism, innovation, and efficiency.

With these awards, Airspeed has further solidified its position as a leading logistics provider, both locally and globally.