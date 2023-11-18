‘A COMPLETELY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE’ | World of Frozen ready to open in Hong Kong Disneyland

The Happiest Place on Earth is going to be even happier starting this Monday, November 20 as World of Frozen, the widely-anticipated themed land and newest attraction in Hong Kong Disneyland officially opens to the public.

Touted as the world’s first and largest “Frozen” themed land, World of Frozen is inspired by the hugely popular “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” 3D animated films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. In addition to an upcoming second sequel (yes, “Frozen 3” is happening and a “Frozen 4” is also in the works), and two short animated films, the franchise has now spawned merchandise, video games, books, a Disney on Ice show, a Broadway stage musical and yes, theme park attractions.

The World of Frozen entrance

Developed by Walt Disney Imagineering, World of Frozen is the first of the Frozen-themed lands, with Frozen Kingdom, opening in Tokyo DisneySea set to open in 2024 and Kingdom of Arendelle, scheduled to be one of the new attractions in Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, France this 2025.

Along with other members of the international media from all over the world, BusinessMirror was invited for an invitational preview of World of Frozen just days before it is scheduled to open. There we spoke with Michel den Dulk, Senior Concept Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering who gave us some insights as to what went into the process of developing World of Frozen.

“A project like this takes a long time to develop. We have worked over seven years on this project,” Michel shared in response to a question by BusinessMirror. “There were a lot of ideas that we have played with but we didn’t have any major differences from what we originally thought was cool to what we actually built. There were some changes and tweaks from the margins, generally, the idea of what you can see here is actually the idea that we had in mind from the very beginning. There was great consistency in the project in that sense.”

From left: Michel den Dulk, Senior Concept Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering and Michael Moriarty, Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director

As everyone who was there can personally attest to, myself included, the immersive experience is nothing short of mind-blowing.

From the minute guests enter its premises, they are instantly transported to Arendelle, the Norwegian-inspired kingdom of sisters Anna and Elsa. Enchanting melodies from the Frozen films fill the air as guests are greeted with the sight of architecture inspired by traditional Nordic culture.

Also noticeable right away is the snowflake-shaped ice sculpture created by Elsa with her Ice Magic at Friendship Fountain. Guests visiting at night can also marvel at this sculpture as it glows in perfect accompaniment to the music.

The World of Frozen themed land in Hong Kong Disneyland

Specialized itineraries

For those who can’t decide where to go and what to do here first, Hong Kong Disneyland has prepared four specially created itineraries designed to explore the kingdom in different ways, catered to guests with various interests.

A Complete Cultural Experience of Arendelle . This is for travelers who have a deep appreciation for cultural exploration. This itinerary immerses guests into the rich cultural heritage of Arendelle—a journey specially designed to unveil the captivating aspects of the kingdom’s culture and architecture, allowing guests to delve into its traditions, history, and local customs.

. This is for travelers who have a deep appreciation for cultural exploration. This itinerary immerses guests into the rich cultural heritage of Arendelle—a journey specially designed to unveil the captivating aspects of the kingdom’s culture and architecture, allowing guests to delve into its traditions, history, and local customs. An Ultimate Play, Shop, Dine Guide in Arendelle . For those traveling with their BFFs, this vibrant itinerary involves a lot of shopping, dining, and fun as guests will discover an array of culinary delights, shopping experiences, and recreational activities in Arendelle.

. For those traveling with their BFFs, this vibrant itinerary involves a lot of shopping, dining, and fun as guests will discover an array of culinary delights, shopping experiences, and recreational activities in Arendelle. Explore Movie Magic inside Arendelle . For fans who are passionate about the “Frozen” film franchise, this itinerary guides guests to discover the iconic landmarks featured in their beloved “Frozen” films.

. For fans who are passionate about the “Frozen” film franchise, this itinerary guides guests to discover the iconic landmarks featured in their beloved “Frozen” films. A Travel Guide for Family-oriented Fun Adventurers. Families with kids can embark on an itinerary catered to family-oriented adventurers. This itinerary promises an array of family-friendly experiences, from delightful encounters with beloved “Frozen” characters to Easter egg hunts and captivating attractions. This journey fosters strong bonds and creates cherished memories for the whole family.

Incorporated in one or more of these itineraries are fun-filled activities that include traveling to King Agnarr Bridge, the center of the Kingdom of Arendelle where guests can marvel at the stunning scenery of Arendelle Castle, Arendelle Village, Bay of Arendelle, as well as Arendelle Forest. The North Mountain, where the Ice Palace is situated also serves as a breathtaking backdrop for capturing picture-perfect moments.

Guests dressed in Olaf-inspired outfits pose for photos just outside the Frozen Ever After attraction

Guests will also have the opportunity to sample the cuisine inspired by Nordic food and ingredients at Golden Crocus Inn, such as seafood stew, classic meatballs, and the distinctive herb dill as well as desserts made by in-house confectioners at Northern Delights and the must-try Mango Flavored Shaved Ice at Forest Fare Yes, they are delicious.

Specialty desserts and sweets, tableware, cookware, and related items can be purchased at Northern Delights while there are plenty of take-home souvenirs and wooden toys at Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles. Forest Friends Stein is also available at Forest Fare.

There are also face-painting and styling services at Traveling Traders. Guests can dress up in Arendelle style and fully delve into the culture of Arendelle. Postcards can be sent to loved ones around the globe (or even to their own selves) via the mailbox of Royal Post of Arendelle, just outside the collectibles shop.

Highlighted attractions

These irresistible rides and interactive entertainment are the piece de resistance of the World of Frozen experience.

Elsa and Anna directly interacting with audiences at Playhouse in the Woods

Frozen Ever After. A delightful boat ride filled with music, laughter, and family-friendly excitement. Here, guests journey through the North Mountain, where they will have the chance to see the magnificent Ice Palace and witness Elsa’s magical powers.

From heartwarming and chuckle-inducing scenes to enchanting and awe-inspiring moments, this epic journey, accompanied by everyone’s beloved Frozen friends, will transport guests to a magical world punctuated by well-known songs from the “Frozen” movies.

Surprise thrills like a backward and forward plunge down short waterfalls may get some guests wet. As popular HK Disneyland rides go, this one is very much on par with Hyperspace Mountain, Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway and It’s A Small World.

The author marvels at the sight of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs ride

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. This high-speed, family coaster is exclusive to the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. This is a must-try amusement ride for guests who want to experience the thrilling sensation of highspeed excitement for the first time.

As guests slide into the sleigh, they will find themselves zooming across hills, through caves, and over fjord waters, taking them on an exciting adventure through Arendelle.

This ride, however, has a minimum height requirement of 95cm. For safety reasons, guests should be in good health and free from high blood pressure, heart, back, or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure.

Like Frozen Ever After, this is not for the faint of heart and certainly not suitable for expectant mothers. Guests must also transfer from wheelchairs.

Playhouse in the Woods. A first-of-its-kind, unique, and interactive show featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Guests will witness the magnificent Ice Magic of Elsa as the captivating interactive show seamlessly blends beautiful projection-mapped content, special effects, and sensory elements. In a word: spectacular.

Olaf souvenir items and other related Frozen merchandise are available at Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles store at World of Frozen

Yes, Olaf is pretty much everywhere. The lovable snowman is omnipresent in the rides, the souvenir shops, and even the dining options.

In summing up the World of Frozen experience, Hong Kong Disneyland Managing Director Michael Moriarty told BusinessMirror that it’s all about “the feeling you get” when you enter what he best describes as “a completely immersive experience.”

“It’s as if time has stood still and the sights, the sounds, the cuisine, and the citizens of Arendelle all make you feel like you are transported to this other world,” Moriarty concluded. All photos by Bernard Testa/BM

Image credits: Bernard Testa





