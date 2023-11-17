Workers in Bicol, Cordillera, Eastern Visayas regions to receive P30 wage increase

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) approved the daily minimum wage hike amounting to P30 for workers in the Bicol, Cordillera, and Eastern Visayas regions.

The new minimum wage of private workers in Bicol and Cordillera will be P395 and P430, respectively. Meanwhile in Eastern Visayas, minimum wage in the agriculture and establishments with less than 10 workers is P375, and P405 for private sector workers.

In addition, domestic workers’ wage in Bicol increased by P1000, with a new total of P5,000 per month. In Cordillera, domestic workers’ monthly wage will be P4,900 following an increase of P400.

The monthly wage of domestic workers in Eastern Visayas increased by P500, with chartered cities and first class municipalities minimum wage amounting to P5,500. Other municipalities in the region will impose a monthly minimum wage of P5,000 to domestic workers.

Some 150,484 minimum wage earners in three regions are expected to benefit from the wage increase, said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in a news release.

“The 521,604 full-time wage and salary workers earning more than the minimum wage may also benefit as a result of the upward adjustment at the business level resulting from wage distortion corrections,” DOLE added.

The new wage order in Eastern Visayas and Bicol will take effect on November 30 and December 1, respectively.

The new wage order in Cordillera will take effect on December 5.

The last wage order in the three regions was in June 2022.