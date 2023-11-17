Vista Land 9-month income surges as home sales rise

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the property development arm of the Villar Group, said its income in January to September surged 70 percent to P8.21 billion from last year’s P4.82 billion.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company launched 27 projects with an estimated value of about P40 billion.

“We are delighted with our results, as we remain optimistic with the industry for the rest of the year with the strong GDP growth of 5.9 percent coupled with sustained growth in overseas Filipino remittance and revenge spending from consumers, all of which contributed to the positive performance of the group,” Vista Land Chairman Manuel B. Villar Jr. said.

He said the company has been launching more projects this year, which has enabled Vista Land to grow reservation sales by 10 percent to P53.1 billion during the period.

“With the holiday season approaching, we eagerly anticipate welcoming an increased number of customers to our commercial centers as well as our overseas Filipinos coming home during the holidays which bodes well for our residential sales. As we move forward, our aim is to maximize our existing resources specifically our land as we remain committed to our mission of building communities across the Philippines that stand the test of time.”

The company’s consolidated revenue for the nine months rose 18 percent year-on-year to P27.4 billion. The growth of real estate revenue went up by 17 percent to P12.15 billion from the previous P10.41 billion, while rental income reached P11.83 billion, up by 15 percent from the previous year’s P10.22 billion.

Most of these revenues came from its Communities Philippines brand, the affordable housing brand, which accounted for P4.73 billion; followed by Camella at P3.54 billion; and Vista Residences, the condominium builder, at P2.49 billion.

The increase in rental income, meanwhile, was primarily attributable to higher occupancy and the increase in rates for the period including the upside from the higher sales of variable rental based tenants.

“We are consistently enhancing our residential business by offering more vertical and upscale projects, while our leasing sector is maintaining its growth trajectory for the period,” Manuel Paolo A. Villar, the company’s president and CEO, said.

“The demand for our residential developments, spanning both horizontal and vertical segments, remains robust and sustained, with the strong interest from overseas Filipino buyers, constituting approximately 60 percent of our total sales.”

He said the company’s leasing portfolio of over 1.6 million square meters of gross floor area across 45 malls, 56 commercial centers, and 7 office buildings, has experienced increased foot traffic exceeding prepandemic levels.

“Our strategic approach to maximizing prime land is actively underway, with the continuous launch of Vista Estates nationwide. Currently, our land bank spans over 3,085 hectares and is strategically located across the country,” he said.

The company said it spent some P21.3 billion for capital expenditures for the period, directed mainly toward construction and land development. The company said it is concentrating on maximizing its current land bank, demonstrating “a prudent and strategic approach to growth.”