Two drivers who ‘name-dropped’ Sen. Revilla given citation tickets

Traffic violation tickets were issued against two drivers who allegedly “name-dropped” Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. after violating the exclusive EDSA Bus Lane regulation, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Thursday.

The two drivers appeared before MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes at the MMDA Head Office in Pasig City on Thursday afternoon.

Artes took the time to ask the two drivers what really transpired during the agency’s operations.

The two drivers admitted that Revilla was not onboard their vehicle when they were flagged down by traffic enforcers implementing the EDSA Bus Lane regulation. The senator is also not the owner of the vehicle, they said.

Meanwhile, the apprehending officers admitted that he did not personally see Revilla inside the vehicle and just relied on the statement of its driver who name-dropped the senator.

Artes said the owner of the vehicles reached out to him through a common friend.

“The Agency considers this a welcome development in light of the incident as the agency conducts a probe and determines the lapses in the procedures in the implementation of the Edsa Bus Lane regulation,” said Artes.

He said the MMDA has penalized the drivers for violating the Edsa Bus Carousel Lane regulation, with a P5,000 fine for the first offense, but it is up to Revilla to file the necessary charges against them for name-dropping him.

Pending an investigation, Artes ordered the preventive suspension against New Task Force Special Operations Unit Head Bong Nebrija after he erroneously dragged the name of Revilla.

Artes said that Nebrija was suspended “not because he was doing his job but because he went overboard” when they conducted the operations.

Artes was joined by MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations Assistant Secretary David Angelo Vargas, Atty. Victor Nuñez, Traffic Discipline Office-for Enforcement Director, and traffic enforcers during the news conference.