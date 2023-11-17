SEC partners with DMW, Maya Bank, other fintech firms for its financial literacy campaign

The Securities and Exchange Commission has partnered with the Department of Migrant Workers for its financial literacy and investor education campaign and also with Maya Bank Inc.

to boost financial literacy nationwide through the Capital Market Promotion and Awareness Inter-Agency Network

The SEC signed the memorandum of agreement with DMW, kickstarting their partnership through its campaign.

Over the years, OFWs have been targeted by scammers into investing their hard-earned money into fraudulent investment schemes.

“It is imperative that we protect our modern-day heroes, who work thousands of miles away just to provide for their families, only to be scammed by unscrupulous individuals who take advantage of their lack of knowledge on legitimate investments,” SEC chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The SEC wants to address this problem by ensuring that OFWs have access to legitimate investment options in the market, thereby steering them away from fraudulent schemes and helping them grow their finances through sound financial decisions,” Aquino said.

Under the agreement, the SEC seeks to improve the financial and debt management skills of OFWs by tapping into DMW’s resources to expand the reach of its financial literacy and investment scam awareness programs.

In addition to DMW, the SEC also signed partnerships with fintech companies Maya and G-Xchange, Inc., BDO Foundation Inc., as well as Empower and Transform, OPC, further expanding the reach of its financial literacy programs through the private sector.

Maya and the SEC formalized the partnership through a memorandum of agreement signed during the 87th SEC anniversary and stakeholders appreciation ceremony on November 10. The public-private partnership advocacy initiative seeks to boost consumer awareness of best investment practices and protection against fraud.

“At SEC, we are committed to building a financially fit nation. By partnering with innovators like Maya, we are amplifying our push for smart investing and creating a future where Filipinos can confidently save and grow their finances,” Aquino said.

“We are empowering Filipinos to forge a delightful and life-enhancing relationship with money. Together with the SEC, we are setting the stage for our users to make smarter and bolder financial choices through our all-in-one digital banking app,” Orlando B. Vea, Maya CEO and founder and Maya Bank co-founder said.

Through its engagement banking model, Maya rewards everyday digital transactions with higher saving interest rates and access to instant credit. It raises awareness of best financial practices through in-app missions and initiatives like Scam Patrol.

Formally launched in 2020, the SEC CAMPAIGN Network initially had 11 partner-organizations from the public and private sectors. It has since expanded to a total of 127 partners, widening the reach of the Commission’s financial literacy programs toward the enhanced protection of the investing public.

The SEC CAMPAIGN Network includes organizations from the public and private sectors forming the SEC Anti-Scam and Illegal Taking of Investments Group (SEC ASTIG), which is focused on proactive and prompt enforcement actions against investment scams and other predatory practices carried out through the misuse of the corporate vehicle.