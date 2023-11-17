San Beda, Air Force unbeaten in Challenge Cup

SAN BEDA University and Philippine Air Force beat their respective rivals in women’s action of Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

San Beda went 2-0 won-lost at the expense of Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18, needing one hour and 27 minutes to tie University of the Philippines (UP) on top of Pool D.

In women’s Pool B, Air Force defeated Jose Rizal University, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, to remain unbeaten in two games in the weeklong tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

San Beda defeated De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, while Air Force subdued Davao City, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, in their opening assignments.

The competition organized by PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara also saw Davao City beating Tacloban City, 25-13, 25-18, 33-31, in women’s Pool B. Davao City finally got its first victory after three outings while Tacloban remained winless in two matches.

In men’s action, National University defeated VNS Asereht, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 27-29, 15-6, to also go 2-0 in Pool B, while in Pool C, Marikina blasted Plaridel Quezon, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21, for its first win in two games.

VNS and Plaridel Quezon dropped to 1-1 and 1-2, respectively.

Iloilo D’ Navigators downed Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 27-25, 25-22, 25-20, for its first win. EAC slid to 1-2.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





