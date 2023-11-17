PHL to start selling tokenized Treasury bonds

The national government is set to offer its first-ever tokenized bond next week as the Marcos Jr. administration seeks to raise at least P10 billion from the domestic market.



The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Thursday announced the launching of the country’s maiden offering of P10 billion tokenized treasury bonds or TTBs.



The TTBs would be one-year fixed-rate government securities that would pay semi-annual coupons, which will be offered to qualified institutional buyers on November 20 with the issue date scheduled on November 22.



“The country’s first-ever TTBs will be made available to eligible investors in minimum denominations of P10 million and in increments of P1 million thereafter, similar to conventional government securities offers,” the Treasury said in a statement.



The Treasury said the government securities will be issued in the form of tokens and shall be maintained within its Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Registry.



“As part of the National Government’s Government Securities Digitalization Roadmap, the maiden issuance of TTBs aims to provide the proof of concept for the wider use of DLT n the government bond market,” it said.



“This proof of concept will serve as the starting point of the NG’s broader agenda of democratizing investment through digital technology, significantly reducing settlement risk and friction costs, ultimately leading to a financially inclusive local bond market,” it added.



Tokenized bonds are bonds issued and traded digitally on a blockchain.



With the scheduled offering of the TTBs, the Treasury cancelled its regular tender of P15-billion worth of Treasury bills on November 20.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





