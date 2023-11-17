PHL, Japan to start talks for VFA-like defense accord as ‘soon as possible’

PHILIPPINE and Japanese foreign ministers met at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco and agreed to fast track negotiations for a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA)-like accord, which both counties have with the US.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko agreed to “steadily promote bilateral cooperation” in security issues, including the “commencement of negotiation of the Reciprocal Access Agreement [RAA],” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The bilateral meeting came two weeks after President Fumio Kishida’s official visit to Manila where he and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. agreed to start negotiations for the RAA.

VFA-like agreement

The RAA provides the legal basis for the countries to send soldiers to each other’s territory for drills and other operations.

Manalo said they want the negotiations for RAA to commence “as soon as possible.”

The Philippines and Japan both hosted US military bases and have similar status of VFA with the US.

Under the 1999 VFA between Philippines and US and the status of forces agreement between Japan and US, the US government has jurisdiction over US soldiers deployed in the host country, including investigation and prosecution of crimes committed while “in the performance” of their duty. The host government will only take over the criminal jurisdiction over American soldiers when the offense committed was done outside their official duties.

Meanwhile, the RAA between Japan and Australia allows the receiving state to have criminal jurisdiction over the visiting force for offenses committed within the receiving state and “punishable by the law of the receiving state.”

Japan-PHL security cooperation

Aside from the RAA, both foreign ministers agree to promote the Official Security Assistance, transfer of defense equipment and technology, maritime security capacity building including the provision of patrol vessels.

Japan is also keen at the “materialization” of Japan-US-Philippine cooperation.

The two ministers have committed to “work closely” on East and South China seas, as well as nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and Women Peace Security.