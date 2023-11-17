PBBM unveils new strategy to harness full benefits of AI

Empowering the country’s workforce through upskilling will be the core of the country’s strategy to harness the economic advantages of artificial intelligence (AI). , President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related activities in San Francisco, California, the Chief Executive disclosed the government is now crafting the National AI Strategy (NAS).

“Currently, the Philippines is embracing this future of AI with the crafting of the National AI Strategy that seeks to augment the existing skill set of Filipino talents with AI. This strategy also aims to position the Philippines as a Center of Excellence in artificial intelligence,” Marcos said.

He stressed the need for the country to ramp up its production of the necessary talents to develop and manage new technologies such AI and blockchain technology to remain globally competitive.

“We don’t have enough engineers. That’s simple. So we need to get them trained, we need to get them…as part of the system,” the President said.

“And so again, we have really put a great deal of emphasis on retraining. These are new technologies,” he pointed out.

Aside from the labor force, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the NAS would also focus on identifying key areas in research and development as well as technology applications related to AI, which will require investments.

The agency noted the country is currently trailing behind its Asian neighbors when it comes to investment in AI solutions.

Last Thursday, the President agreed on a “collaboration” with Silicon Valley-based technology companies and venture capitalists on AI and cybersecurity during a roundtable meeting at the sidelines of the ongoing APEC summit.

The event was co-organized by Dewalt, Bain and Company, Crescent Point Group and DTI.

During the meeting, they discussed workforce upskilling and the retraining, cyber security, and the applications for generative AI.

Among those who joined the event were officials and executives of Microsoft, Mandiant (a Google company), Group of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Plug and Play Ventures, Altimeter, HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard), Mastercard and Anthropic.

Image credits: Troi Santos





