PBBM bags climate, energy, internet, health care, pharma deals in US visit

The Philippines will soon gains access to artificial intelligence (AI) for weather forecasting, nuclear energy as well as better internet service, drug manufacturing facilities, and cancer treatment under the new agreements signed at the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the US.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of the five new memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on Thursday.

“What we have witnessed today will bring us closer to our vision of a more prosperous and sustainable Philippines,” he said during the event.

Technological advancement

Among these agreements is a partnership between the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and ATMO Inc. to establish an AI-based high-resolution weather forecasting system.

Also signed were the partnership between Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the Ultra Safe Nuclear Cooperation (USNC) for a Pre-Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors (MMR).

The President welcomed the initiative, which he said, would help reduce local greenhouse gas emissions and help global efforts against climate change.

Another private sector agreement, which was finalized during the event, was the $400 million deal between Astranis and Orbits to launch two Internet satellites dedicated to the Philippines.

The satellites are expected to improve Internet access in “unserved and underserved areas” in the country. The first of the said satellites will be named Agila (eagle).

Health services

Two agreements related to health were also signed during the event.

The first is the $20 million partnership of Filipino firm Lloyd Laboratories and US-based DifGen Pharmaceutic.

Under the agreement, Lloyd Laboratories will construct a manufacturing facility based on the standards of the US Food and Drug Administration.

It will also cover collaboration on the filing of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and the marketing of jointly developed pharmaceutical products within the United States.

The other agreement was between AC Health and Varian Medical Systems for the construction of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in the Philippines.

The facility will make use of Varian’s “state-of-the-art and multi-modality cancer care technologies” and a network of oncology clinics throughout Metro Manila.

Government support

Marcos assured the government is ready to provide support to the companies involved to ensure the successful implementation of the said partnerships.

“We are committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure the success of these partnerships. I look forward to the realization of these plans and the benefits it will bring to our countries,” the President said.

Marcos said he expects the accords will provide Filipinos new jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities as well as better access to health care, Internet and affordable power.

