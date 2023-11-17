PAGCOR remits P5 billion more to Treasury; total turnover P6.95 billion

STATE-RUN Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) said the total dividends it remitted to the national coffers for 2022 has reached nearly P7 billion, about 16 percent over than the amount it contributed for 2021.

Pagcor said it has remitted a total of P6.95 billion to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr), some P950 million higher than the P6 billion it contributed for calendar year 2021.

Pagcor disclosed that it recently remitted an additional of P5 billion last November 15 as part of its contributions from its retained earnings at the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, Pagcor remitted some P1.95 billion as part of its 2022 contributions after recording “hefty” revenues from resurgent gaming operations last year as the country recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Last year was a banner season for us in terms of revenue generation, and this enabled us to set aside additional funds to support various national government initiatives,” Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said in a statement on Thursday.

Pagcor President and COO Juanito L. Sañosa Jr. said the state gaming regulator’s remittances would be used by the national government to fund “high-impact” projects and programs.

“The latest cash dividend remittance from Pagcor could not have come at a better time,” Sañosa said.

“The national government, particularly the Department of Finance, is really working towards ensuring the physical stability of the state after the pandemic, and having additional funds would certainly aid in that effort,” Sañosa added.

Under existing laws, government-owned and -controlled corporations like Pagcor must remit at least 50 percent of their net earnings to the national government.

