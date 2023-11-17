NEA chief sets 100% Mindanao electrification target by 2028

THE National Electrification Administration (NEA) said Thursday that Mindanao would achieve a 100-percent electrification in 2028 from 80 percent to date.

During the switch-on and building marker unveiling ceremonies of I-PURE (Integration of Productive Uses of Renewable Energy) projects in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat, NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said the I-PURE program would help achieve the agency’s target.

“It’s a big challenge for us in NEA. It’s a big challenge for the 121 electric cooperatives [ECs]. But I always tell my colleagues in NEA and the electric cooperatives: challenge is accepted. We will do this and one of the areas of concern, really, is in the island of Mindanao,” Almeda said.

He pointed specifically to the provinces within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), saying this is where he would need the help of all the general managers in successful Mindanao ECs. “We have to work double time,” he stressed.

Latest energization figures from the NEA Database Management and Program Control Division showed that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ECs are currently at a 40-percent electrification rate, covering 282,330 households out of 703,499 potential connections.

I-PURE Mindanao was accomplished through a grant from the European Union-Access to Sustainable Energy Programme (EU-ASEP) in partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE), the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and various local government units.

The projects have so far energized at least 3,077 off-grid households out of the 5,261 targets through photovoltaic mainstreaming under the franchise areas of Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc. (COTELCO) and South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO II).

According to the NEA Renewable Energy Development Division, the remaining 2,184 electrification projects are still ongoing through the Barangay Line Enhancement Program under the service area of Tawi-Tawi Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TAWELCO).

“As I have stated before, power precedes progress. With the various components of this endeavor, we are able to provide not only access to electricity, but also a means of livelihood to the communities here in Mindanao,” Almeda said.