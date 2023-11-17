MIC keen on monetizing assets to shore up its income

THE Maharlika Invest-ment Corp. (MIC) plans to implement a rehabilitation and asset monetization scheme as part of its income generation measures, especially in the sectors of energy and agriculture, its president said.

Newly-appointed MIC President and CEO (PCEO) Rafael D. Consing Jr. emphasized that one of the ways that MIC can generate income is by taking into custody idled government assets and then rehabilitating them in order to be “optimally” monetized.

This, Consing pointed out, is one of the ways to allow the MIC to generate income as soon as possible to grow the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) and achieve its targeted return on investments.

“You take one of that asset, that additional asset as a contribution of the national government to the Maharlika, which we would then rehabilitate and bring it up to its optimal capacity. From which, we then generate immediate income and monetize a portion of it,” he said in a recent press briefing.

“Today, these [idled assets] are not being optimized. That is really a lost opportunity for us, particularly on the power side,” he added.

Some of the assets identified by Consing were the rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi power plants as well as the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) Power Plant project.

For one, Consing emphasized that the CBK is currently generating below 50 percent of its rated capacity, therefore requiring significant rehabilitation.

“What we would like to [do] is to convince government and agencies to allow [these assets] to be contributed to the Maharlika and we will assist in its rehabilitation through a technical partner.

Once you now have achieved that level of optimal capacity we will start monetizing it again partially or entirely. It would generate significant value,” he said.

The same scheme, Consing disclosed, could be applied in agro-urbanism, which is one of the four identified investment areas of MIC.

Consing pointed out that idled government lands can be consolidated and be developed by the MIC into megazones or ecozones that can obtain tax benefits, making them enticing to foreign investors and locators.

The same idea can also be applied to lands owned by individual farmers nationwide. The lands of the farmers would be consolidated, managed and developed by the MIC to be offered to foreign agricultural firms, Consing said.

Doing this, Consing explained, would be three-fold: first, farmers would receive guaranteed lease revenues; second, they would be employed by the investors thereby generating income and employment; and third, the investors would be able to contribute to the modernization of farming in the country.