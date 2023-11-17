Mercado chalks up ‘double’ in juniors PCA Open netfest

CHLOE MERCADO showcased her promising prowess by securing the girls’ 16-and-under singles crown in the 40th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open at PCA courts in Plaza Dilao recently.

Mercado, 15, demonstrated an outstanding all-around game in defeating Sandra Bautista, 6-2, 6-2, in to clinch the top honors in her age bracket in the annual championship that drew the participation of the country’s leading and rising junior players.

The Angat (Bulacan) pride, who refined her skills through regular appearances in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) national junior circuit, concluded her remarkable showing in the top-ranking event by teaming up with Juliana Carvajal to pocket the 18-and-under doubles championship. They overpowered the Princess Tana-Czarina Miraflor pair, 8-1.

Expressing gratitude for the Palawan Pawnshop tournaments, Mercado acknowledged the significant role they played in her development.

“We are truly thankful for the Palawan Pawnshop tournaments, they have been a big help in pushing me up,” Mercado said. “You will really have to work hard to win because there are so many good players participating from different places.”

On her way to the singles finals, Mercado downed Elysse Abellera, 6-1, 6-0, then repulsed Tana, 7-5, 6-2, while Bautista, also a regular PPS-PEPP junior campaigner, crushed Briele Muyot, 6-0, 6-0, and overpowered Jade Revoltar, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles play, Mercado and Carvajal smothered Therese Morales and Mavis Tuazon, 8-0, while Tana and Miraflor likewise eased past Revoltar and Zaina Omar via the same scoreline.