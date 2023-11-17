Media stakeholders review challenges in world of ‘AI’

ABU DHABI­—Spanning the era of pen, paper, typewriter and computer into the dawn of AI (artificial intelligence), the media industry is indeed evolving rapidly.

International experts and practitioners from the industry convened here at this year’s Global Media Congress to delve into the changes in the way journalism is practiced, disseminated and consumed.

Professor Charlie Beckett, founding director of London-based think tank Polis, said AI would not “kill” journalists but only replace “really boring journalists.”

“It’s not that you’re gonna bring a rope in the newsroom and replace people. AI will replace really boring journalists,” he said in an interview after a panel discussion on the integration of advanced technology in newsrooms.

While AI would have a transformative impact on journalism, Beckett said the efficiencies AI can bring will result in making choices. “You can either get people to do other things or you can reduce your staffing. I think both of those are gonna happen. I think newsrooms are not gonna get bigger, they are gonna get smaller because of AI,” he said.

‘Massive opportunity’

On this note, Beckett said AI presents an opportunity rather than a threat.

Former Senior News Editor at BBC World Service Rache Akidi Okwir agrees that AI in the media is a “massive opportunity” and that the industry can work with it and not against it.

AI, she pointed out, is a useful tool to verify data, to translate languages, to schedule publication of stories, and to crunch numbers while the journalist whips up the story.

“We would come up with an exclusive, maybe an investigation, and what we used to do was get a journalist for each of these languages to translate and I would pick the stories that would resonate on audiences in different parts of the world and that would be costly.

“Now, AI can instantly translate. The journalist is able to concentrate on real journalism, generating more original content rather than repetitive tasks.

“If you are working online, you can do all your stories and schedule them to go out at certain times. If you are an under-resourced media house, it is useful,” she said.

In this digital age, disinformation is widespread, threatening the foundations of trustworthy journalism and public confidence.

Content, not tech, still key

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his inaugural speech during the first day of the global forum, reminded media professionals of their responsibilities to provide quality content that meets the needs of diverse national and international audiences.

“The most important thing in the media is the content created and not the technology used. They are responsible for delivering a balanced mix of news, information, education, and entertainment from all local, national, and international sources.

Media professionals must also be committed to ethical behavior and to search for truth. Their work must promote important values such as honesty, integrity, peace, and non-violence,” he said.

Fact checking, according to SBT Brazil Integration and Planning Manager Rodrigo De Almeida Hornhardt, remains an important tool for journalists in combating fake news. “Verify and cross-check that information. They have to do more than what they used to,” he said during a panel discussion on how to stay on top of increasing disinformation flows.

Amie Ferris-Rotman, Global News Editor at New Lines Magazine, could not stress enough the importance of having multiple sources. “If the story is too good to be true then your instincts should kick in. The AI cannot do that,” she said while reminding journalists to “always try and make a picture as complete as possible.”

Fact checking

Fact checking, according to former Munich Security Conference Communications Director Oilver Rolofs, should be at the heart of everything because disinformation could be weaponized, thus posing not only a challenge but a threat. “It’s also weaponized by terrorist organizations like what we have in the Middle East where Hamas is benefitting from these new techniques using AI to spread, disseminate their narrative, which is obviously false,” he said.

Similarly, he said fake or modified photographs impacts traditional-media trust. “You have to be not only careful but you have to create awareness, you have to set the rules,” Rolofs pointed out.

While fact checking is one solution, international geopolitical analyst at the Democratic Project Geoffrey Miller said media literacy is another solution that can empower the public with critical thinking skills and the ability to identify fake news from real news. “We need to provide resources accordingly and media literacy is a big part of the solution,” he said.

Rolofs stressed the need to have journalists trained too with the right tools for fact-checking to help combat disinformation. “Yes, of course, fact checking is one solution and should always be part of balance. However, it’s also about training the journalist in terms of using the new technologies, being trained in data journalism, being trained in using AI-based solutions in the right way.”

If errors are spotted, Okwir said humans should still be responsible.

“Let’s say, there’s a mistake, there’s an error and you know in the newsroom errors happen. Who will take responsibility for it? I think it still has to be the human editor. At end of the day, someone has to take responsibility for it. For me, it’s not just about responsible use of AI but also being transparent about it.”

While AI helps journalists in many ways, Beckett said responsible journalism still boils down to accuracy. “Before you can actually trust that tool, there’s a high level of human judgement involved,” he pointed out.

