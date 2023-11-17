Key rates on ‘hawkish hold’ on inflation data

THE Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) decided to pause its monetary tightening efforts as inflation expectations are now expected to be within target by 2024 and 2025.

The Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate remains unchanged at 6.5 percent. The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities will be maintained at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The BSP said the risk-adjusted inflation forecasts remain above target for 2024 at 4.4 percent and within the target for 2025 at 3.4 percent.

“The Monetary Board continues to deem it necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight until a sustained downtrend in inflation becomes fully evident and inflation expectations are firmly anchored,” BSP said.

“Guided by incoming data, the BSP remains prepared to resume monetary policy tightening as necessary to steer inflation towards a target-consistent path, in line with its price stability mandate,” it added.

The BSP adjusted the inflation outlook for 2024 from the 4.7 percent estimate made in the previous off-cycle meeting in October. The baseline for the inflation outlook was at 3.7 percent.

For 2025, the BSP said inflation expectations were adjusted from the 3.5 percent estimated in October. The baseline forecast for 2025 was pegged at 3.2 percent.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. said the adjustments were made to include higher oil expectations in the event that the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re within striking distance of our target range which is between 4 percent and 2 percent; so for 2024 I think we will, for most of the year, be between 2 percent and 4 percent,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said in a briefing in San Francisco on Wednesday.

“Maybe in the around April to July it will approach the ceiling, but maybe even exceed the ceiling, but for most of the year we should be between 2 percent and 4 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, ANZ Research termed the recent decision of the Monetary Board as a “hawkish hold” as the BSP remained open to additional rate hikes, depending on future inflation data.

ANZ Research also noted that the BSP has “ruled out the possibility of policy rate pivot in the near term.” The think tank also noted that the risk-adjusted inflatino forecast for 2024 was 0.7 percentage point higher than the BSP’s baseline projection.

“Our current policy rate forecasts continue to reflect a 25-basis points hike in the December meeting and a hold at least until end-2024. We will, however, revisit our forecasts after the release of the November 2023 inflation print,” it also said.

Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics, meanwhile, expects the central bank to remain on hold “until the second quarter of 2024, when BSP will likely shift to rate cuts.” The think tank said declining inflation should keep BSP on the sidelines until then.

“The risks are tilted to a delayed start to the rate cut cycle given inflation volatility and our expectation for the US Fed to start cutting only in the third quarter 2024,” Oxford Economics said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the BSP’s decision to keep policy rates was widely expected. He noted that the adjustments to the BSP’s inflation expectations also signal that the Monetary Board will keep interests rates steady longer.

Ricafort said this will help anchor both inflation and inflection expectations, especially in ensuring the achievement of the BSP’s inflation target of two to four percent amid geopolitical risks, particularly the Israel-Hamas war.

“Easing inflation trend in recent months, stronger peso exchange rate vs. the US dollar in more than 3 months, and 3.5-month lows for global crude oil prices would support a pause in local policy rates, or at least reduce the urgency for any additional local policy rate hikes, especially if the Israel-Hamas war does not spread/widen/escalate in the Middle East,” Ricafort noted.

Monetary policy

BSP said the balance of risks to the inflation outlook still leans significantly toward the upside, notwithstanding the recent improvement in food supply conditions.

Key upside risks are associated with the potential impact of higher transport charges, electricity rates, and international oil prices, as well as of higher-than-expected minimum wage adjustments in areas outside the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the impact of a weaker-than-expected global recovery as well as government measures to mitigate the effects of El Niño weather conditions could reduce the central forecast.

Given these considerations, the Monetary Board noted that keeping the policy rate steady will allow previous policy interest rate adjustments, including the interest rate increase in October, to continue to work their way through the economy.

On balance, the rebound in third-quarter GDP growth supports the view that the country’s medium-term growth prospects remain largely intact, even as pent-up demand continues to diminish in the near term.

The BSP said it will also continue to assess how firms and households are responding to tighter monetary policy conditions, especially as credit growth continues to moderate.

The Monetary Board reiterated its support for the National Government’s efforts to sustain growth through programmed spending, as well as non-monetary intervention measures to mitigate the impact of lingering supply-side factors on inflation.