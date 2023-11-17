IPEF members create crisis response template for supply chain disruption

Members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) formed a crisis response network under its supply chain agreement, which aims to extend assistance member-nations in the event of an “imminent” supply chain disruption.

The agreement noted that a support from an IPEF nation to the affected country might be through “facilitating hinterland transportation where possible and appropriate to support efficient movements in and out of ports, especially congested ports.”

According to item no. 1 under Article 12 of the IPEF agreement on Supply Chain Resilience, “In the event of a supply chain disruption, or in the event that a Party expects an imminent supply chain disruption, a Party may request an emergency in-person or virtual meeting of the IPEF Supply Chain Crisis Response Network, which should meet as soon as practicable but no later than 15 days after the date when the Party requests such a meeting.”

Upon a party’s request for an emergency meeting of the IPEF Supply Chain Crisis Response Network, the agreement noted that the party experiencing a supply chain disruption, or expecting an “imminent” supply chain disruption, shall provide required information about the supply chain disruption through the Network.

According to the agreement, the affected party shall state the “impact or expected impact” of the supply chain disruption on the Party’s national security, public health and safety, or economy.

The affected member country should also state the cause of the supply chain disruption; the expected duration of the supply chain disruption and what sectors are likely to be affected by the supply chain disruption.

Moreover, the agreement said there is a need for the requesting party to indicate what measures the Party has taken or expects to take in response to the supply chain disruption; and what assistance would be helpful from other Parties.

The IPEF agreement on Supply Chain Resilience stated, “Each Party is committed to supporting another Party’s response to a supply chain disruption or an imminent supply chain disruption to the extent possible.”

The agreement also noted that such support should be made in accordance with the affected party’s “domestic law, respect for market principles, and the goal of minimizing market distortions, and with appropriate recognition given to actions being led or undertaken by the private sector.”

The agreement also laid out the types of assistance that may be extended to the country suffering from imminent supply chain disruption.

Such support, the deal noted, may be through “encouraging the private sector to increase production and engage in the temporary repurposing and conversion of production to address shortages in affected goods.”

A party supporting an IPEF member nation experiencing supply chain disruption may also extend assistance by “facilitating and identifying alternative shipping or air routes, including multimodal transportation routes or transport modes, and access to shipping or air capacity where appropriate.”

According to Article 7 of the IPEF agreement on Supply Chain Resilience, the IPEF Supply Chain Crisis Response Network shall “consider the use of table-tops, stress tests, or similar exercises simulating a range of possible supply chain disruptions to provide the Parties with an opportunity to prepare and test strategies for responding to supply chain disruptions.”

Last Tuesday, the 14 member countries of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) signed a “prosperity agreement,” which aims to develop supply chain resilience.

IPEF is currently being negotiated by 14 countries in the region. Aside from the United States and the Philippines, other IPEF members are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/16/supply-chain-resilience-goal-of-ipef-accord/)