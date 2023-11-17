Group pushes amendment  of ‘archaic’ building code

CitizenWatch Philippines on Thursday affirmed its support for the passage of two House bills proposing the amendment of the “archaic” National Building Code.

Christopher Belmonte, co-convenor of the consumer advocacy group said House Bills 900 and 8534 filed by Reps. Christian Yap and Jose Sarte Salceda, respectively, would boost the digitalization and connectivity in the country.

The 46-year-old Building Code does not require water and electricity providers to pay leases to developers to install water tubing or electricity wiring for their services but does not cover telecommunication and connectivity.

“Individuals, communities, and societies can no longer function without going online,” Belmonte said. “Connectivity and digital infrastructure are basic parts of living and working spaces, as are water and power.”

“Telcos should be allowed to focus their resources on productive items that would improve their service, instead of burdening their operations with superfluous costs,” Belmonte said in a press statement.

Belmonte pointed out that telcos currently pay leases to commercial or residential building developers so they may install fiber optic cables and other equipment needed to provide connectivity. The annual lease for some large properties and mall developments can reach P200 million for some projects.”

“These unconscionable leases translate into considerable operational expenses that are not matched by subscription fees,” noted Belmonte.

“As a result, the windfall of property developers will cause deficits that could otherwise be invested by telcos, in expanding services, human resources, and new technologies.”

“The law should always be revisited to ensure that it reflects current times and responds to current issues,” said Belmonte. “Connectivity should be factored into the project as early as the inception phase.”

House Bill 900 also known as “An Act Providing for the Telecommunications Technology Readiness of Buildings and Structures, Amending Certain Sections of Presidential Decree 1096, Otherwise Known as the National Building Code.”

The bill adds a new section, Minimum Electronic Requirements, in the chapter detailing the “Classification and General Requirement of All Buildings by Use or Occupancy.”

According to the bill, “telecommunications facilities such as in-building solutions and fiber optic cabling for high capacity and high-speed requirements shall be mandatory in multi-dwelling buildings, commercial buildings, government and office buildings, public and private schools, and government and private hospitals.”

Meanwhile, HB 8534 asserts the need for the state to declare that it recognizes communications and digital connectivity are considered a basic human right and plays a critical role in the nation’s transformation to a digitally enabled and competitive country in the digital global economy, and that all developments should ensure connectivity prior to occupancy.

Telecommunication and ICT facilities are also among the required technical ancillaries for whom qualified professionals should be engaged to supervise and inspect.

More importantly, an updated version of the bill provides that similar to the electrical, plumbing and sanitation facilities, building owners/developers “are not allowed to impose any cost, expenses, charges or rent for the use of these facilities not to impose additional requirements that result in added cost or expenses (such as additional insurance coverage) for the provisioning of telecommunications services.”

“It follows that our spaces should reflect the changing times. Individuals and communities need to be connected to live, work, communicate, and access services. Connectivity transforms societies and improves the lives of every member. It allows companies to expand and governments to serve the people better,” Belmonte said.