Government wants to use Maharlika for 80 projects

THE government is now eyeing to finance 80 government infrastructure projects through the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said this in his closing remarks at the 12th Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) in San Francisco on Thursday.

“These projects offer high rates of return and significant socioeconomic impact,” the chief executive said.

The MIF is expected to become operational next month following the recent appointment of Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Rafael D. Consing Jr.

Marcos tasked Consing to make sure the country’s first sovereign wealth fund is well-managed.

“It will serve as an additional source and mode of financing for priority projects of the government, including the infrastructure flagship,” the President said.

According to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), the Marcos administration currently has 196 remaining infrastructure projects under its Build-Better-More (BBM) initiative.

Of these, 71 are ongoing, while the remaining 125 are in different stages of preparations.

Investment hub

Aside from infrastructure, Marcos said the government is also looking for investments in rural areas and digital production technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, data analytics, cloud computing, and nanotechnology.

During the PEB in San Francisco, the President tried to secure more foreign investments to the country by highlighting its strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

These include the country’s 5.9-percent economic growth in the third quarter and the easing of the inflation rate to 4.9 percent in October.

Marcos attributed the favorable developments to the country’s business-friendly policies.

“With a solid reform agenda and unabating growth amid headwinds, the Philippines is ready to take off as a leading investment hub in Asia,” Marcos said.