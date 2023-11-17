Gibo, Austin affirm PHL-US defense ties in Jakarta meet

The Philippines and US reiterated their commitment to strengthen their alliance, which helped keep the peace in the region for the past seven decades.

“The Secretaries welcomed the historic momentum in US-Philippine ties and discussed their mutual commitment to strengthening the US-Philippine alliance, which has upheld peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for over seventy years,” a joint statement between US Department Of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. released late Wednesday read.

Both officials met in Jakarta, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus last November 15.

“They reaffirmed their countries’ shared vision of a free and open region grounded on transparency, the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the statement further said.

Austin also reiterated US President Joseph Biden’s message that American defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad.

He also emphasized that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone.

“The Secretaries discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows. In this context, they denounced the recent harassment by vessels from the People’s Republic of China [PRC] towards Philippine Coast Guard and resupply vessels conducting lawful resupply operations around Second Thomas Shoal, as well as dangerous operational PRC maneuvers against US aircraft and ships lawfully operating in the South China Sea,” the statement added.

“Taking note of the concerns expressed about the PRC’s recent harassment by a growing number of foreign governments globally, they also emphasized that the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling is final and binding on the Parties and called on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law. The Secretaries reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries’ armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea,” it added.

Teodoro and Austin also highlighted the recent progress the two countries have made to modernize the alliance, enhance interoperability, and address new and emerging challenges.

“On this note, they welcomed progress in implementing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement [EDCA], including the recent completion of a $24 million upgrade to the runway at Basa Airbase, and pledged to further accelerate EDCA implementation. They committed to explore further opportunities to strengthen bilateral operations and planning, including through the upcoming ‘Balikatan’ 2024 exercise, and noted their desire to expand multilateral activities with like-minded partners,” the statement added.

Both officials also reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious conclusion of a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), as well as the bilateral Philippines Security Sector Assistance Roadmap.

“Secretary Austin welcomed the updates shared by Secretary Teodoro on the Philippines’ Horizon III modernization plan and reiterated the US commitment to supporting Philippine defense modernization,” it added.