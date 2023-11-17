Foreign tourists spend $7B in the PHL in January-October 2023

INTERNATIONAL travelers spent some US$7 billion or about P391 billion in the Philippines in the first 10 months of the year, which pushes further the country’s tourism recovery.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco made the announcement during the Philippines Economic Briefing (PEB) on Wednesday in San Francisco, where government economic managers outlined investment opportunities in the country. “We have received over 4.63 million international visitors, which constitutes 96 percent of our entire year’s target [of 4.8 million], contributing over $7 billion to our economy,” she said at the event, one of the sidelights of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit as he attends the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders Summit.

The receipts this year were just 8.73 percent less than the $7.67 billion (P428 billion) earned from January to October 2019, prior to the pandemic, according to data from the Department of Tourism (DOT). This year’s visitor spend was also 180 percent higher than the $2.5 billion (P139.5 billion) recorded in the same period in 2022. (Reference rate P55.58:$1)

Frasco told participants in the briefing: “The Department of Tourism marks 50 years of bringing the world’s attention to the immense beauty of our country, where tourism is a unifying force for good, and has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of our economy post-pandemic.”

New cruise terminals

She also underscored the DOT’s convergence programs with other government agencies to help boost connectivity across the islands. “We’ve collaborated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to continue the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program, and as a result of that, over 158 kilometers of tourism roads have been constructed or rehabilitated this year, with more to come in 2024 and in succeeding years,” she said.

The Department of Transportation [DOTr] will also be developing five new cruise terminals next year, which Frasco noted would further boost the arrivals of international tourists in the country. The new cruise terminals will be built in Boracay, Coron, Camiguin, Siargao, and Puerto Galera. Cruise tourism is a major program of the DOT, which projects cruise tourists to bring in at least $4 million (P223 million) in visitor receipts this year. A number of international cruise ships have added new tourism destinations in the Philippines in their Asian itineraries. (See, “Norwegian Cruise Line includes 3 new PHL ports on cruise itineraries,” in the BusinessMirror, October 12, 2023.)

Other Cabinet officials who joined the PEB titled “Think Growth, Think Philippines,” were Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista Jr., and Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, according to a DOT news statement.

South Koreans still top visitors

Meanwhile, visitor arrivals reached 4.66 million from January to November 16, 2023, of which 4.28 million were foreign tourists, while 380,880 were overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad. Majority arrived by air, while the rest at 20,347, arrived by sea, which include cruise tourists.

South Korea remained the top source market for tourists, with 1.23 million visitors arriving during the reference period, accounting for 26.31 percent of total arrivals. The United States followed with 772,700 visitors (16.6 percent of total); then Japan with 261,743 visitors (5.62 percent); China 234,513 (5.05 percent); and Australia 217,511 (4.67 percent).

Other major markets included: Canada with 189,098 visitors (4.06 percent of total); Taiwan 173,948 (3.74 percent); the United Kingdom 130,857 (2.81 percent); Singapore 126,905 (2.73 percent); Malaysia 84,522 (1.82 percent); Hong Kong 69,557 (1.5 percent); and Germany 61,614 (1.32 percent).

The coming winter in Europe is expected to bring in more travelers from that part of the world, as they seek refuge in the beach and resort destinations of Southeast Asia.