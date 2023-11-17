DND holds cybersecurity conference and exercise

As part of its efforts to beef up the cyber-defensive capabilities of its workforce, the Department of National Defense (DND) on Thursday announced that it conducted a two-day conference aimed at increasing cybersecurity awareness last November 13 and 14.

The two-day event was held at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club House in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“The DND hosted the 5th Cyber Security Awareness Conference [CYBERCON] 2023 and 2nd Cyber Exercise [CYBEX] on November 13 to 14, 2023, at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club House in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City,” he added.

With the theme “Cyber Aware, Nation Secure: Unifying Efforts for Cyber Defense,” Andolong said CYBERCON aims to continuously elevate cybersecurity awareness within the DND and its bureaus.

Meanwhile, Defense Undersecretary Irineo C. Espino underscored the DND’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing cybersecurity in the evolving digital landscape.

“In this increasingly digital world, protecting our people in the state is no longer confined to air and sea battles. It also requires us to be equally adept in defending the nation in two phases: outer space and cyberspace,” the defense official pointed out.

Espino added the DND has collaborated with both government and private sectors to discuss the latest trends, threats, and challenges in the cyber domain.

“Our goal is to improve the security of the department’s networks and our national critical infrastructures,” he added.