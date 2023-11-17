DENR releases new guidelines and criteria for ‘Gawad Taga-Ilog contest in Metro Manila

The search is on for the most improved esteros for 2023.

This as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) released on Thursday the new guidelines and criteria for judging for the the Gawad Taga-Ilog: Search for the Most Imrpoved Estero in Metro Manila.

An annual environmental competition among local government units (LGUs) in NCR, the Gawad Taga-Ilog is now on its fourt year.

The key message for the new criteria is: “Transforming Communities through the Gawad Taga-Ilog program” which will focus on the three (3) concepts of sustainability—economic, enhanced environment, and social.

Transforming communities through sustained solutions and actions addressing the pressing challenges of the waterway and environment, in general.

Sustainability is a dedication to a way of life that protects the environment, society, and economy. It should not only be a notion but embracing, practicing, and engaging with a diverse array of best practices in environmental conservation and fostering innovative measures through collaborative efforts.

During the lauching on Thursday, the DENR-NCR urged barangays in all 16 cities and one municipality of Metro Manila to nominate their chosen estero.

There will be two categories—Category A is the typical search for the most improved estero in Metro Manila. The battle of new entrants and non-winners from previous GTIs. Target to consist of 17 waterways in total and limited to only 1 nominated estero per LGU.

Category B, on the other hand, is the battle of the winners #BattleForSustainability. All winners from the past GTIs will have their battle once again, dubbed the battle for sustainability.

This category will consist of 14 Esteros in total. Nominees will be judged according to the LGUs’ management of their solid and liquid waste, informal settler families and illegal structures, habitat and resources, and sustainability and partnership.

“We will be taking this initiative to the next level as GTI 4.0 aims to ensure the sustainability of the progress achieved in previous years. As the Manila Bay, our rivers, esteros, and other waterways are interconnected, it is vital to possess the ability to maintain and support the ongoing best practices and innovative solutions and actions, to improve the condition of our waterways, ultimately contributing to the rehabilitation of Manila Bay,” DENR-NCR Regional Executive Director Jacqueline A. Caancan said in statement.

The seaerch for the cleanes and most improved esteros will run from November 2023 in line with the celebration of National Environmental Awareness Month up to February 2024. The awarding ceremony will take place on 22 March 2024 coinciding with the celebration of World Water Day.