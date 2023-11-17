‘Community EcoHub’ recycling facility launched in Pasig City

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced on Thursday the unveiling of a P14 million recycling facility in Pasig City.

The unveiling of the new facility by the USAID and eco-solutions company Green Antz Builders Inc. is part of the US government’s commitment to fight ocean plastic pollution, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

“Finding solutions to the challenge of ocean plastic pollution requires innovation, creativity, and the strong commitment of government, private sector, and community partners,” USAID Environment Office Director Ryder Rogers said. “As your partner in prosperity, the US government stands with you all in building an inclusive economy and exploring innovative solutions to achieving cleaner oceans.”

Also called “Community Hub,” the modern recycling facility is located in Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City. It allows on-site waste collection and composting of up to one ton of organic waste per day. The recycling facilities can also “upcycle” low-value plastic waste, such as sachets and plastic bags, into durable eco-bricks and pavers suitable for constructing homes and other structures.

Through its Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO) program, USAID was able to provide Green Antz Builders, Inc. with waste collection electronic vehicles and equipment.

“We have built more than 20 EcoHubs with private partners over the years, but our goal for this Community EcoHub is to establish an effective waste management program that can be adapted and replicated by other local governments,” Rommel Benig, CEO and founder of Green Antz Builders Inc.

In the long term, the Pasig City government will take over the operation of the recycling facility, reinforcing its sustainability and impact on the city’s solid waste management and economy.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the Community EcoHub supports his local government’s goal of promoting sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

Launched in 2019, USAID’s five-year, CCBO program addresses the crisis of ocean plastics pollution in rapidly urbanizing countries. In the Philippines, USAID has awarded around P150 million ($2.7 million) to several organizations to implement programs that improve plastic waste collection, reduction, and recycling.