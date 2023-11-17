BSK disqualifications hit 39 and rising–Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified 18 more Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) candidates, reaching a total count of 39 as of writing.

At least 29 of the candidates were disqualified for premature campaigning, three for “misrepresentations” in their certificates of candidacy (COC), and two were declared nuisance candidates.

A candidate was disqualified due to a sentence of final judgment of an offense with a penalty of imprisonment for more than 18 months. Another one for a complaint involving removal from office as a result of an administrative case.

Lastly, a candidate was taken out in the running due to a case with penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office by virtue of an Ombudsman decision.

Last Friday, Comelec reported they have disqualified 21 candidates in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for premature campaigning and vote buying.

Comelec has not specified how many of the disqualified candidates won in the polls. However, candidates that have won may have their proclamation suspended by the poll body.

Comelec spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said more disqualifications are to be expected.

“More petitions are being resolved,” he said in a Viber message.