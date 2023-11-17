Better late than never: PHL now a step closer to nuclear power generation age

The Philippines is now a step closer to securing nuclear equipment and material from the US following the conclusion of a new landmark cooperation agreement between the two countries.

During her meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the completion of the “123” civil nuclear cooperation agreement between Manila and Washington.

This was the fifth meeting between Harris and Marcos.

In a statement, the White House said the agreement would provide the legal basis for US export of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines.

Marcos has directed the Department of Energy (DOE) and National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) to explore the possibility of developing small-scale modular nuclear power plants.

He noted that access to nuclear power could help provide the country additional power with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

Aside from nuclear energy, Marcos and Harris also talked about a new Philippine-US partnership on semiconductor production, which will be implemented under the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund.

They also discussed human and labor rights as well as security concerns in the South China Sea amid the recent aggression of China’s ships resulting in collision incidents near the Ayungin Shoal.

Harris reiterated the ironclad commitment of the US to honor its mutual defense agreement with the Philippines in case the latter is attacked by another country.