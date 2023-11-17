Balisacan cites potential contribution of housing sector in 2024 GDP growth

THE government’s housing program may be able contribute as much as 1 percentage point to the economy’s overall gross domestic product (GDP) growth next year, bringing the country closer to faster economic growth in 2024.



Speaking at the Philippine Economic Briefing in San Francisco on Wednesday night, National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the growth target for next year is 6.5 to 8 percent.



The Philippine economy grew 5.9 percent in the third quarter and 5.5 percent in the first three quarters of 2023. The year-to-date growth is “a little bit short of the minimum target.”



“By our estimate, that would add another 1 percentage point to the GDP if we can get that rolling next year so I think that 6.5 to 8 percent growth for the medium term is very much within possibilities,” Balisacan said.



In the last quarter of the year, Balisacan said the economy needs to grow by 7.2 percent in order for the country to attain the low-end of its 6 to 7 percent growth target.



Balisacan said there’s still room for government spending to increase in the last quarter of the year while inflation continues to moderate. This will significantly increase the country’s growth.



“It’s still doable. There’s still much space for the acceleration of government spending which hounded the performance in the first half of the year, still much space there. Inflation will continue to moderate with nearly two-thirds of the economy dependent on domestic consumption,” Balisacan said.



Economic growth drivers include the 197 Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) under the Build-Better-More Program. Balisacan said the list currently amounts to P8.7 trillion or $156.4 billion.



These projects are in physical and digital connectivity, water resources, agriculture, health, and power and energy – a demonstration of the Marcos administration’s commitment to reducing the cost of doing business, enhancing resilience to climate change, increasing the quality of employment opportunities for the growing labor force, and raising overall productivity.



Many projects are ongoing, but Balisacan said the economic team is encouraging investors to participate in those approved for implementation or those currently undergoing feasibility studies. Balisacan said 41 of the IFPs would be financed through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Of the 106 PPP projects in the pipeline – 36 of which are IFPs – most are in transport, road, property development, and information and communications technology projects.