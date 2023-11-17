At APEC CEO gab, Marcos tells business to end inequity

“WE can only be as strong as the weakest members of our economies.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said this during his keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) CEO Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, as he called on businesses to help end international inequalities.

He stressed they play an important role in addressing the “gaps” in existing economic models and international trading system, which are detrimental to the disadvantaged, marginalized, and underrepresented sectors.

“Regardless of how much progress we make in these halls, if such does not translate to a better quality of life and resiliency, we will remain derailed by even the most subtle of shocks and insecurities that are beyond our control,” Marcos said.

Addressing such issues, he said, will require strengthening international cooperation on wealth distribution and empowering the disadvantaged groups amid ongoing technological transition in some sectors like energy, maritime, and health care.

Mainstreaming of sustainable private sector practices such as sharing of aggregated consumer data from industries to enable evidence-based and scalable public programs and projects, as well as the recalibration and standardization of reporting structures and assessment templates to include indicators on sustainable growth will also translate to equitable economic progress.

The President, however, pointed out that the “race to sustainability” should not translate to protectionism since it can have “deleterious effects” on supply chains especially in developing economies.

It is only when the private sector fails in “reducing inequalities and increasing living standards, and strengthening economic foundations,” can the government consider interventions to eliminate economic inequalities, according to Marcos.

Apec, he said, is a good platform to initiate the reforms.

“We must leverage Apec’s core value propositions as the premier regional forum in the Asia-Pacific, incubator of innovative ideas, pathfinder for collaborative solutions to emerging trade issues, and platform for forward-looking and responsive economic and trade policies,” Marcos said.

Image credits: AP/Eric Risberg





